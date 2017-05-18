Greensburg's Never Enough!, DV8 closing downtown shops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two locally owned businesses in downtown Greensburg are closing.

Never Enough! Boutique owner Rosine Dull said there are no potential buyers for the storefront she has rented on the corner of South Pennsylvania Avenue and West Second Street for 18 years. She plans to retire and continue living in Greensburg.

“All good things have to come to an end,” Dull said Thursday during the first day of sales, which range from 25 percent to 75 percent off.

The sale will go on until “there is nothing left,” she said. “So we don't have an end date on the sale. We have a full inventory.”

Dull, who previously owned the Goldsmith 18 Karat Shoppe for 20 years, said she is proud of her shop's success and its part in the community. She said Never Enough! was the first store to introduce specialty brands like Brighton Collectibles and Alex and Ani to Westmoreland County.

A scholarship Dull established with Westmoreland County Community College for women planning to re-enter the workforce will continue once the store closes, she said.

Terri Barill, co-owner of DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery, said she hopes to be out of her South Pennsylvania Avenue shop by the end of May, at which point there might be a new owner. There are a couple people interested in buying it, she said.

“I'd like it to not close, I'd like it to continue. It's a great space. It's a great idea that we had,” Barill said. “It's a place where your customers are your friends.”

“It's just sort of an early retirement, so I can still be in touch with my kids,” she said.

Barill moved to Greensburg from Brooklyn, N.Y., and wanted to recreate the kind of café and art gallery vibe she missed.

“We wanted to open up our own gallery, and this looked like the place to do it,” she said.

The coffee shop and gallery, which Barill has run for 15 years, also served as a music venue. Barill said her son, who is 18 and plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall, organized one last show, scheduled for Friday and featuring musicians who have performed at the venue in the past. Barill said her sons are the reason she is retiring. She said she wants to have more time to travel and visit with them.

“I don't foresee us moving, though,” Barill said. “(Greensburg) is a nice place to be.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting. Jacob Tierney contributed.