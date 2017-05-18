Order to conserve water is lifted
A voluntary water conservation order issued this week by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has been lifted.
Authority officials announced Thursday that water levels throughout the water system have returned to normal.
An electrical malfunction Sunday at the Indian Creek water treatment plant in Connellsville caused a disruption in the authority's operation and raised the potential for water shortages throughout the system that serves more than 120,000 customers in five counties.
The authority issued a mandatory conservation order for 107,000 customers until temporary repairs were made to the plant's equipment.
Officials on Tuesday made the conservation order voluntary.
“The customers were very helpful, and prevented this situation from developing into a crisis, so we want to thank them for working with us to conserve,” said Brian Hohman, the authority's business manager.
Officials said permanent repairs are still needed at the plant. Cost estimates for that work have not been determined.