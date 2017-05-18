Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon cell tower plan nixed
Joe Napsha | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

North Huntingdon Commissioners this week rejected plans for a proposed cell phone tower for a farm along Guffey Road, setting up a possible legal battle between Verizon Wireless and the township.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously rejected a site plan for the tower proposed for the southeast corner of Thomas Kerber's farm on the grounds that Verizon and Horvath Communications, a communications tower development company, failed to submit an application for the conditional use of a piece of Kerber's residentially zoned property.

Opponents in the audience applauded the commissioners' decision. Residents from the Dartmoor Estates and Kerber Farms have been vocal in their opposition of the proposed 195-foot communications tower, which was to have space for three wireless providers and the township's emergency management communications.

Bruce Dice, township solicitor, had advised the commissioners at a special meeting May 11 that the board could reject the site plan on the grounds that Verizon did not apply for a conditional use. But, Dice said the commissioners had to make a decision the site plan on May 17 or the plans would have been deemed automatically approved.

Attorney Joseph Perotti Jr., who represents Verizon, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Perotti had previously declined to say if Verizon would appeal any rejection of the site plan to Westmoreland County Court.

Neither Verizon nor Kerber could be reached for comment.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, who represents the Second Ward, said he had received a lot of comments from residents concerned about the proposed tower, which would be in the township's Third Ward.

But Haigis warned opponents that it is likely Verizon will appeal the decision in court.

Dice advised the commissioners to limit their comments.

“I don't want to try the case in public,” Dice said.

Verizon had received a variance from the township zoning hearing board in November to build the tower. When the planning commission recommended approval of the site plan on March 6, there was no opposition at the meeting. Kerber, a member of the planning commission, abstained voting on the issue.

Opponents came out in force for the commissioners' March meeting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.