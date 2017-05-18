North Huntingdon cell tower plan nixed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon Commissioners this week rejected plans for a proposed cell phone tower for a farm along Guffey Road, setting up a possible legal battle between Verizon Wireless and the township.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously rejected a site plan for the tower proposed for the southeast corner of Thomas Kerber's farm on the grounds that Verizon and Horvath Communications, a communications tower development company, failed to submit an application for the conditional use of a piece of Kerber's residentially zoned property.

Opponents in the audience applauded the commissioners' decision. Residents from the Dartmoor Estates and Kerber Farms have been vocal in their opposition of the proposed 195-foot communications tower, which was to have space for three wireless providers and the township's emergency management communications.

Bruce Dice, township solicitor, had advised the commissioners at a special meeting May 11 that the board could reject the site plan on the grounds that Verizon did not apply for a conditional use. But, Dice said the commissioners had to make a decision the site plan on May 17 or the plans would have been deemed automatically approved.

Attorney Joseph Perotti Jr., who represents Verizon, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Perotti had previously declined to say if Verizon would appeal any rejection of the site plan to Westmoreland County Court.

Neither Verizon nor Kerber could be reached for comment.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, who represents the Second Ward, said he had received a lot of comments from residents concerned about the proposed tower, which would be in the township's Third Ward.

But Haigis warned opponents that it is likely Verizon will appeal the decision in court.

Dice advised the commissioners to limit their comments.

“I don't want to try the case in public,” Dice said.

Verizon had received a variance from the township zoning hearing board in November to build the tower. When the planning commission recommended approval of the site plan on March 6, there was no opposition at the meeting. Kerber, a member of the planning commission, abstained voting on the issue.

Opponents came out in force for the commissioners' March meeting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.