Stray weather balloon thought to have gone down near Indiana Borough

Any downed aircraft found northwest of Indiana Borough need not be reported to the men in black but, instead, to officials at Fairmont State University.

StratoStar, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education company, estimates that area to be the resting place of a helium-filled weather balloon belonging to the West Virginia school.

Aviation and physics students along with faculty launched the device April 27 as part of a project with StratoStar's High-Altitude Weather Balloon program.

A GPS and satellite link attached to the balloon malfunctioned on takeoff, making it impossible for students to track its progress.

The balloon was equipped with equipment capable of measuring temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide and radiation.

“What it would do is collect data and graph it as it went up in altitude,” said Travis Miller, Fairmont STEM learning coordinator. “The physics class was going to use this information to do a lab or analyze the data.”

Though students could not track the balloon, StratoStar was able to estimate, Miller said.

The balloon was to rise as high as 100,000 feet in the atmosphere before bursting and parachuting to the ground.

The launch was followed by the last week of classes and then final exams, so “both our students and our faculty were too busy to look for it,” Miller said.

The apparatus can be identified by a large red parachute, which Miller estimates to be 6 feet in diameter, attached to several thick, polystyrene boxes — one green and the others white.

With the semester over, students plan to search for the craft in the area of Trim Tree Road, Miller said, possibly using a remote-controlled drone. But foliage that has bloomed since the balloon's launch could make it a challenge to spot from the air.

“The leaves of the trees have fully bloomed, so we have a lot of vegetation cover,” Miller said.

