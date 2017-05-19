Cops stake out Murrysville donut shop for Special Olympics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At 9:15 a.m., Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld seriously considered adding a second round of sunscreen.

“We're here until 2 p.m.,” Seefeld said. “And I burn quickly.”

Luckily, it was for a good cause.

Murrysville and Monroeville police officers on Friday participated in the “Cop on a Rooftop” event at the Dunkin' Donuts on William Penn Highway. They joined officers in Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky and Missouri to raise awareness — and money — to support the Special Olympics.

This was the first year police in Pennsylvania participated, a Dunkin' Donuts spokeswoman said. They raised money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

“This is all leading up to the May 30 torch run, which will go from Pittsburgh to Penn State University,” Seefeld said. “Our guys will take the torch at Speedway (at the intersection of routes 22 and 286) and go the couple miles up to Sheetz.”

Seefeld said it was great to see the community support.

“The parking lot was overflowing with people stopping by earlier this morning, willing to give,” he said.

In addition, $3,500 was donated by Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Dunkin' Donuts in the Pittsburgh area.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 30, leaving from PNC Park on Pittsburgh's North Shore and traversing the Route 22 corridor through Westmoreland County.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.