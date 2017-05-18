North Huntingdon will replace police K-9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Huntingdon police department will replace Vegas, the police K-9 that died of natural causes on May 3.

Township commissioners Wednesday approved a request from Sgt. Kari Bauer, the officer in charge of K-9 Vegas, to explore options to purchase a new dog.

Bauer told the commissioners there are 48 police dogs from Holland at the Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Mercer County.

“I've devoted my life to the K-9 work,” Bauer said.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Norwin High School football stadium for Vegas, who served as the township's police dog for 11 years.

“I worked really hard to make him (Vegas) my dog and the township's K-9,” Bauer said.

Commissioner Darryl Bertani said he would like the police department to return to having three K-9 officers.

John Shepherd, township manager, suggested that it could be proposed in the 2018 budget.