Woman charged with hindering apprehension when deputies sought auto body repairman

A North Huntingdon woman was charged with hindering the apprehension of a man suspected of bilking his auto body repair customers out of more than $56,000.

Karen Homick, 45, is accused of providing Westmoreland County Sheriff's deputies false information on May 11 when they went to arrest Dean A. Vezzani, 38, at the Maple Lane home where they reside.

Deputy Alex Harshell said in the affidavit that Homick told deputies that she was asleep and did not know Vezzani's whereabouts, even though deputies at the home said they saw a man with blonde hair looking out a window. Harshell said deputies waited five minutes before Homick allowed them to enter the house to conduct a search.

Vezzani, who was wanted on seven warrants issued by Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani, surrendered to deputies after coming out of a basement hiding place, according to the affidavit.

Homick was charged before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware, who set a preliminary hearing for June 28.

Vezzani, who is in Westmoreland County Prison on $60,000 bond, also faces a preliminary hearing the same date before Gongaware on multiple charges of theft.