'Star Wars' pharmacy robber pleads guilty in federal court
Updated 45 minutes ago
A West Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to several charges related to two armed pharmacy robberies last year during which police said he and a co-defendant wore Star Wars character masks.
Dana Lee Shipley, 51, is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 2 in connection with the robberies on March 11, 2016, at Palmer's Pharmacy in West Deer, Allegheny County, and on April 28, 2016, at Keystone Pharmacy in New Alexandria. Investigators connected the two robberies after learning of the similar circumstances and identified the suspects through a mask purchase at a Target store, allegedly by Shipley's co-defendant, Stephan E. Corrick, 66, of Harmar.
Federal authorities said in a news release that at Palmer's Pharmacy the pair stole about 10,000 prescription pills with an estimated street valued of $235,000.
From Keystone Pharmacy, the suspects took between 15,000 and 20,000 pills after handcuffing two employees, according to the news release. Shipley later was arrested with a backpack containing a large number of pills, money from the Keystone robbery, the Star Wars masks and a firearm, federal authorities said.
He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, robbery of a pharmacy, brandishment of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute. Corrick has a status conference scheduled for June 27.