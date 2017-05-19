Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg traffic stop leads to drug charges against passenger
Paul Peirce | Friday, May 19, 2017, 1:51 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

An alleged drug user's awkward denial and activity on his cell phone during a traffic stop Thursday in Greensburg resulted in police arresting him for drug distribution and other charges.

City police charged Gregg L. Snyder, 53, of Greensburg, with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device after the incident just before 4 p.m..

Snyder was a passenger in a car driven by Paul Walat, who police stopped at the corner of Southwest Avenue and Steck Street, according to an affidavit filed by Patrolman Elliott Fejes before District Judge James Albert.

As Fejes approached the car, he reported that he saw Snyder fidgeting inside the vehicle. Fejes instructed Snyder to exit the car, but he then refused to remove his hands from his pockets.

Officers handcuffed Snyder and called a K9 to search the vehicle. Snyder gave police permission to search his cell phone, Fejes reported.

“Upon the search of Snyder's phone, I located numerous text messages that were indicative to the sales and distribution of narcotics. The texts consisted of individuals contacting Snyder for pain pills, ‘dips' and setting up drug transactions at specific locations,” Fejes wrote in the affidavit.

When questioned about the nature of the numerous text messages, Fejes said Snyder repeatedly denied trafficking drugs.

After Fejes told Snyder that he saw specific texts from people seeking drugs, Snyder replied, “I don't sell drugs, but I will get anybody whatever they want,” the affidavit stated.

Fejes reported that police recovered a rock of crack cocaine in a plastic bag from Snyder's pants pocket, and a second rock of suspected crack cocaine from a cigarette pack in the center console. Police also confiscated a digital scale and two crack pipes from a purple Crown Royal bag “where Snyder was reaching,” Fejes reported.

Albert arraigned Snyder and ordered him held in the county prison on $20,000 bond.

Walat was not charged.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

