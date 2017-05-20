IUP: Muslim oasis in Trump Country

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sahar Al-Shoubaki was engrossed in graduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania when her frantic mother called from Jordan.

The retired principal of an English-speaking school feared for her daughter's safety after the Nov. 8 election of President Trump. She had read about Trump's campaign call for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” and heard disparaging comments about Muslims that seemed to permeate the campaign.

“She was worried,” Al-Shoubaki said. “She told me to take off my hijab. She didn't want me to stand out. And I said, “No, mom. Don't worry.'”

On the surface, the concerns seemed well-grounded.

Indiana grew up around the coal industry. Although the university now is the county's largest employer, Trump's promise to “bring back coal” resonated with voters. They supported him 2-to-1 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Those numbers and the ensuing debate over Trump's executive orders barring citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. were jarring.

Al-Shoubaki, 32, is studying for a doctorate in English literature and criticism. She serves as president of the Muslim Student Association.

A Jordanian citizen of Palestinian descent, Al-Shoubaki said several Muslim students told her they opted not to go home this summer for fear they might not be permitted to return. She said she experienced a handful of insults last fall — rude hand gestures and comments from strangers who singled out the petite woman in a head scarf.

But Al-Shoubaki prefers to focus on how people in Indiana — a town that celebrates the late Jimmy Stewart as a hometown hero — went out of their way to ensure she felt safe on Nov. 9.

Professors messaged her, sending texts, emails and calling about her welfare even before her mother did. They were concerned and apologetic.

“They said, ‘We're really sorry this is happening,'” Al-Shoubaki said.

Students, local residents and clergy also reached out in the days following the election.

“A lot of people were so nice, so kind. The good definitely outweighs the bad,” Al-Shoubaki said.

Indeed, the vote that helped push Trump into the White House — a vote some would see as endorsing his comments about Muslims — had an unforeseen impact in this college town in the middle of Trump Country.

Residents, faculty and the student body joined forces to support the roughly 300 Muslims among IUP's 1,000 international students.

Oganized welcom

Darcy Trunzo, an artist and daughter of a coal miner, grew up in nearby Homer City and travels the nation scouting locations for films. She said she knew that kind of support was just under the surface in many Indiana County communities.

It is evident in a handful of small tri-colored yard signs telling newcomers in English, Spanish and Arabic that they are welcome.

“Things are much more nuanced here than the picture the media portrays,” Trunzo said.

She reached out to friends in Indiana and the surrounding area on social media, and they quickly put together a roster of safe houses in the community that agreed to welcome international students and minorities as well as volunteers to provide escorts in the event anyone felt threatened.

“We named the group ‘Welcome Home,' for lack of anything else,” Trunzo said. “It went to being four or five people within a couple of days to be 250 people.”

Well before the election, students in Christine Baker's history of the Middle East class began forming United Against Islamophobia.

Kelsey DeLozier, an IUP freshman, chaired the group and helped it become a recognized university organization. It joined with the Muslim Student Association to do community outreach.

“We held a game night and invited the whole community so people could get to know one another. We also had bystander intervention training to tell people what to do if they witnessed anything,” DeLozier said.

At the same time, the Refugee Working Group, a small organization formed earlier by a pair of local residents hoping to sponsor refugees, blossomed with a new focus on supporting immigrants and international students.

“I think it was there all along. People just needed some way to channel those feelings,” said Jack Hanna, RWG cofounder.

Hanna, an Indiana lawyer who is a grandson of Syrian immigrants, and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, an Indiana woman who came to the community as an international student several decades ago, said concerns of international students prompted their group to partner with IUP professors to bring a panel of immigration experts to the school last month.

Declining enrollment

IUP is among scores of colleges that have benefitted from the 1.2 million international students who studied in the United States last year. It ranked among the top 250 colleges in international student enrollment.

But that could change.

A recent survey by the American Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers found international applications at 40 percent of U.S. schools were down this spring.

Maintaining international enrollment is critical at IUP, which has about 12,800 students and has seen overall enrollment tumbled by 15 percent since 2010.

A perfect storm of issues, including changes in scholarship programs at sponsoring countries, increased competition among U.S. schools and a perception that the country has become less welcoming to international students are affecting international enrollment, said Michele Petrucci, head of IUP's international education programs.

IUP projects a 10 to 20 percent decline in overall international enrollment as well as a 20 to 30 percent decline in new international enrollment this fall, she said.

Finding a home

That may be the case, but students from Muslim-majority countries have carved out a significant niche at IUP. While still a minority, both by faith and ethnicity in the vastly white rural county, the Muslim population has grown over the last two decades, fueling opportunities at IUP and the Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Three years ago, the Islamic Center of Indiana County, a new Muslim worship center, opened on the outskirts of town. An LED sign at the front of the mosque, which faces the Muslim holy city of Mecca, blinks out the precise time for prayers that observant Muslims offer five times a day.

Majed Alharthi, a 36-year-old Saudi graduate student at IUP who volunteers at the mosque, said it typically draws 20 to 30 people a day for closing prayers and about 150 for Friday prayers.

Slowly, it has become a fixture in the local faith community. Once a month, women from surrounding churches come to celebrate a potluck with members of the mosque, Alharthi said.

Michelle Sandhoff, an assistant professor of sociology at IUP, is an Islam convert who recently wrote a book on Muslims in the U.S. military. Local churches have welcomed her, and their members have come out for a series of talks on Islam she presented this spring, she said.

Al-Shoubaki said that response echoed what she saw at an open house at the Islamic Center last winter that drew several hundred people with no connections to the mosque. She remembers that day fondly,

“People showed up at the mosque and brought food and drink and said, ‘We're there to support you,'” she said. “I really don't have anything to worry about. These are amazing people.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.