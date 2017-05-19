Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

$1,000 meat thefts lead police to beef up search for suspect
Paul Peirce | Friday, May 19, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
State police released a video image of a suspect in the theft of $1,000 worth of meat from Giant Eagle in Latrobe.

Updated 43 minutes ago

State police hope the public can help identify a man who twice last month loaded a shopping cart with steaks and pricey beef roasts and walked out of a Unity Township Giant Eagle store without paying.

Trooper Stephen Limani said a few days after he stole about $1,000 worth of meat on April 1 and 6, the suspect, a white man in his early 20s, entered the store a third time and filled his cart with about $500 worth of meat. He was stopped just outside the store by a loss prevention officer.

“The third attempt when he was stopped, he was asked to provide a receipt,” Limani said. “But he put up a fuss, claimed he had the receipt somewhere but couldn't locate it, and then walked out without the cart saying he was going to shop somewhere else.”

Limani said the suspect appeared to wear the same clothes during each theft: a camouflage ball cap with sunglasses resting on top, a zip-up dark hoodie and blue jeans.

“The third attempt, he fled in an orange-colored pickup truck that someone else was (driving). The first two times, he parked right outside the front door after driving up in a maroon-colored Ford F-150, and parking in a fire lane,” Limani said.

The man enters the store, selects “high-end meats” and simply wheels the cart out of the store, Limani said. He suspects the man may live in the Derry, Unity or Latrobe areas because of the number of thefts at the same location.

Several other high-priced food thefts have been reported in recent months.

Shawn M. Prince, 20, of Connellsville was charged last month with retail theft for allegedly loading eight hams valued at nearly $450 into a cart at the Shop ‘n Save on Route 119 in Youngwood and leaving without paying on March 27. He was identified through surveillance tapes released by state police.

Police also released surveillance tapes to help identify a woman who was stealing shrimp and bacon from the same store.

“I have a hard time believing it's for personal consumption,” Limani said. “Whether they may sell it to a restaurant or a friend. ... We may find it could be thefts to obtain money to buy drugs.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call state police at (724) 832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.