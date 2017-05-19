$1,000 meat thefts lead police to beef up search for suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police hope the public can help identify a man who twice last month loaded a shopping cart with steaks and pricey beef roasts and walked out of a Unity Township Giant Eagle store without paying.

Trooper Stephen Limani said a few days after he stole about $1,000 worth of meat on April 1 and 6, the suspect, a white man in his early 20s, entered the store a third time and filled his cart with about $500 worth of meat. He was stopped just outside the store by a loss prevention officer.

“The third attempt when he was stopped, he was asked to provide a receipt,” Limani said. “But he put up a fuss, claimed he had the receipt somewhere but couldn't locate it, and then walked out without the cart saying he was going to shop somewhere else.”

Limani said the suspect appeared to wear the same clothes during each theft: a camouflage ball cap with sunglasses resting on top, a zip-up dark hoodie and blue jeans.

“The third attempt, he fled in an orange-colored pickup truck that someone else was (driving). The first two times, he parked right outside the front door after driving up in a maroon-colored Ford F-150, and parking in a fire lane,” Limani said.

The man enters the store, selects “high-end meats” and simply wheels the cart out of the store, Limani said. He suspects the man may live in the Derry, Unity or Latrobe areas because of the number of thefts at the same location.

Several other high-priced food thefts have been reported in recent months.

Shawn M. Prince, 20, of Connellsville was charged last month with retail theft for allegedly loading eight hams valued at nearly $450 into a cart at the Shop ‘n Save on Route 119 in Youngwood and leaving without paying on March 27. He was identified through surveillance tapes released by state police.

Police also released surveillance tapes to help identify a woman who was stealing shrimp and bacon from the same store.

“I have a hard time believing it's for personal consumption,” Limani said. “Whether they may sell it to a restaurant or a friend. ... We may find it could be thefts to obtain money to buy drugs.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call state police at (724) 832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.