2 for-profit addiction treatment facilities coming to Greensburg area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the heroin epidemic continues to ravage Western Pennsylvania, two new for-profit treatment facilities are coming to the Greensburg area with plans to help addicts.

New York City-based Post Acute Recovery will open its first addiction treatment center at 101 North Main St., downtown Greensburg.

The company envisions the outpatient center, called Strive Health of Greensburg, as the first of many around the country.

It chose Greensburg as a flagship because Western Pennsylvania has been hit harder than most by heroin, said Benjamin Knafo, vice president of business development.

“We saw that the numbers were staggering. There's a tremendous need,” he said.

The company has received its building permits and plans to open within the next few months.

The vision is to establish a treatment center that feels homier and more casual than a doctor's office, said PAR spokesman Mitchell Miller.

“When you walk in our doors, it's going to feel like something different,” he said.

The center's five to seven employees will set up custom treatment plans for each patient, based on the philosophy that addicts should receive counseling and treatment similar to survivors of trauma.

“We're into healing the individual. Every client is individual and unique,” Knafo said.

The center plans to accept all major insurers, Knafo said.

Meanwhile, a group of local businessmen have plans to open a 70-bed inpatient facility.

The center is a partnership between entrepreneur Marc Roup and attorney Tom Plaitano. The pair previously opened the MedTech suboxone and methadone clinic in Hempfield. They eventually sold the clinic to BayMark Health Services.

They plan for their new inpatient center to share a building with the BayMark-operated clinic, Roup said.

“We, together with BayMark, would be able to provide all of these services under one roof,” he said.

Westmoreland County needs a place where addicts can stay while receiving counseling and medication, Roup said. When he ran MedTech, he would often have to refer patients to a facility in Chester County, where they usually encountered a three-month waiting list.

“There's a large need for this type of service, just because the opiate addiction problem in Western Pennsylvania is one of the worst in the country,” he said.

Roup said he hopes to open the clinic early next year. First, he needs to renovate the roughly 40,000-square-foot building, get a license from the state Department of Health, get approval from major insurance providers and hire at least 25 employees, including physicians, nurses, counselors and security guards, he said.

If all goes according to plan, he hopes to quickly expand from 70 to 100 beds, he said.

Neither Knafo nor Roup is worried about other treatment centers in the area.

“We are not in competition with anybody. We want to work with them,” Knafo said.

There aren't enough facilities to keep up with the needs of addicts, Roup said.

“When we built the (MedTech) clinic in Greensburg, we had zero advertising and we had a waiting list within a month of being open. And we never operated without a waiting list. I never had to compete for patients,” he said.

More treatment options can only be a good thing in a county that desperately needs them, said Tim Phillips, director of the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force.

“I think they are steps in the right direction. These folks are coming into the community; they're trying to assess the needs and fulfill those needs,” he said.

The centers could even provide a source of economic stimulus to Greensburg, as people and their families come to the area for treatment, Phillips said.

“I think it's going to be kind of an unforeseen boon to the downtown economy. It can't hurt,” he said. “I'm trying to be optimistic here. We're losing too many people.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.