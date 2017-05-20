Pittsburgh man arrested Saturday after high-speed chase on Route 30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man is charged with illegal gun possession and fleeing from police after police say he led state troopers on a high-speed chase early Saturday along Route 30 in Hempfield.

According to Tpr. Glenn Adams, Donald Tyree Smith, 30, fled 2013 Infiniti M37 when troopers tried to stop him for alleged vehicle code violations at 1:30 a.m. on Route 30 at West Hills Drive.

Smith ran a red light and struck another vehicle, at the intersection of South Greengate Road, then continued on Route 30, passing Toll Gate Road before crashing and coming to rest on the median, Adams said.

Police did not indicate if there were any injuries in either crash.

Smith was arrested and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Police say they found a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol on the floor of the car and noted Smith is prohibited from possessing a gun because of a past drug conviction.

Police filed the gun and flight charges before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

Online court records indicate Smith was sentenced to two to four years in prison and three years of probation in October 2007 in Allegheny County after pleading guilty to two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news