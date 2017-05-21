2 hurt in Connellsville suspected meth lab explosion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Connellsville police expect to file charges soon in the case of a suspected meth lab that caused an explosion near downtown and injured two people early Sunday morning.

The Witt family, a father, mother and two sons, were jarred out of their beds shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday by an explosion in the adjacent residence of their yellow brick duplex.

“We came down and ran out and saw the glass on the street,” said Brent Witt, one of the sons. “Thank God the whole house didn't go.”

The other family members declined to identify themselves.

The explosion blew out a second-floor window at 221½ S. Carnegie Ave., ignited a mattress and injured a man and a woman, police said.

Witt said the woman was crying and screaming and looked like she had red burn marks.

The unidentified couple, who had been living there for about two weeks, were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals after suffering suspected chemical burns, police said.

Witt said his uncle, who lives in the adjacent residence, also was taken to the hospital as a precaution because he has diabetes. Fayette County records show that the duplex is owned by brothers Richard and William Witt.

Brent Witt said his uncle has been renting the apartment to the couple against the wishes of other family members.

“He took them in because he said they had no place to go,” he said. “We've been battling this for awhile now.”

Following the explosion, the Witts were told by police to leave the premises while the investigation was being conducted. They returned at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A sign on the front door said that a clandestine drug lab, including hazardous chemicals, had been seized by state police and that residents should exercise caution.

“I'm afraid they'll come back,” Witt said of the couple. “You can't live in fear all the time.”

Midnight shift officers of the Connellsville Police Department were unavailable for comment on Sunday. State police are assisting with the investigation.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.