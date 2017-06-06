Downtown Greensburg logs business comings and goings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More local business shake-ups are in store for downtown Greensburg, as a restaurant closes and new faces move into familiar places.

Dv8 Espresso Bar & Gallery on South Pennsylvania Avenue closed last week — but not for long.

It will reopen in mid-July with the same name but under new ownership.

“We had been contemplating opening our own type of business but hadn't really drilled down into what we wanted to do. And it just so happened that we went to get a coffee at Dv8, where we had been going on and off for years, and (former owner Terri Barill) mentioned she was closing,” said Patricia Elliot-Rentler, who co-owns the cafe with wife Kimberly Rentler.

The couple plan to keep the same vibe at Dv8. It will remain a hub for art and music in Greensburg, Elliot-Rentler said.

“Terri Barill has done a wonderful job creating a kind of Bohemian atmosphere in Greensburg, and we're absolutely interested in keeping that,” she said.

The cafe is under renovation. It will have fresh paint and hardwood floors when it reopens.

Elliot-Rentler will maintain her Greensburg legal practice, and Rentler will relocate her business, Blurt Digital & Design, to the cafe.

Across the street, an art store has opened in a building that has been vacant for two years.

The Creative Art Store, which sells art supplies and offers classes, has moved from Westmoreland Mall to 135 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Owner Diana Morreo said she moved so she could set her own hours without being tied to the mall schedule.

“You're making your own schedule and setting your own hours,” she said. “And Greensburg is a thriving art center.”

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with classes in the evenings.

Morreo is no stranger to her new location. From 1994 to 2015, the building housed Art-Tech supplies, owned by her sister, Celia Morreo. It had been vacant since Art-Tech closed.

Diana Morreo has no employees, although she brings on art teachers as independent contractors, and her sister will likely help out from time to time, she said.

For those familiar with the mall location, the store will look familiar, she said.

“It's the exact same store as at the mall,” she said.

Restaurant One Eleven at 111 S. Pennsylvania Ave. closed late last month.

One Eleven opened in 2012. It was rebranded last year as Fat Jack's Gastropub while remaining under the same ownership. It briefly returned to its original name and look this year before closing.

Owner Richard Kurtz could not be reached for comment.

The future of the location is unknown.

The restaurant joins Never Enough! Boutique, which will close soon. Boutique owner Rosine Dull said she has been in talks with several prospective buyers.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.