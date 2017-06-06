Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Pennsylvania gets extension for federal REAL ID program

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Updated 18 hours ago

The federal government granted Pennsylvania another extension on the enforcement deadline for its REAL ID program.

A previous deadline to comply with the federal anti-terrorism identification program was set to end Tuesday. Pennsylvanians now will be able to access federal facilities, such as military bases, until July 10 with their current driver's licenses or state-issued identification cards.

REAL ID enforcement at commercial airports begins Jan. 22, 2018. Residents without REAL ID-compliant identification would need to use a passport to board domestic flights.

The program requires new security standards on state-issued identification cards. It was recommended by a commission examining the 9/11 attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security offered the extension to Pennsylvania and seven other states seeking an enforcement grace period. DHS advised federal agencies to continue accepting non-compliant IDs through the extension.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg last month approved Act 3 , which repealed a REAL ID noncompliance law passed in 2012. The new law will give Pennsylvanians the option of obtaining a standard-issue state ID or driver's license, or a REAL ID-compliant version.

PennDOT estimates REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and photo identification cards will be available in 2019.

According to DHS, 25 states and the District of Columbia are compliant with Real ID requirements, such as including agency-approved markings, prohibiting remote renewals and requiring in-person reissuance when personally identifiable information changes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.