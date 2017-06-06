Pennsylvania gets extension for federal REAL ID program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The federal government granted Pennsylvania another extension on the enforcement deadline for its REAL ID program.

A previous deadline to comply with the federal anti-terrorism identification program was set to end Tuesday. Pennsylvanians now will be able to access federal facilities, such as military bases, until July 10 with their current driver's licenses or state-issued identification cards.

REAL ID enforcement at commercial airports begins Jan. 22, 2018. Residents without REAL ID-compliant identification would need to use a passport to board domestic flights.

The program requires new security standards on state-issued identification cards. It was recommended by a commission examining the 9/11 attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security offered the extension to Pennsylvania and seven other states seeking an enforcement grace period. DHS advised federal agencies to continue accepting non-compliant IDs through the extension.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg last month approved Act 3 , which repealed a REAL ID noncompliance law passed in 2012. The new law will give Pennsylvanians the option of obtaining a standard-issue state ID or driver's license, or a REAL ID-compliant version.

PennDOT estimates REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and photo identification cards will be available in 2019.

According to DHS, 25 states and the District of Columbia are compliant with Real ID requirements, such as including agency-approved markings, prohibiting remote renewals and requiring in-person reissuance when personally identifiable information changes.