Coal mine spurs clash of opinions from supporters, critics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Opening a coal mine in an area with mining deep in its veins may be cause for celebration or consternation, depending on the person talking.

The grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township, Somerset County, was met with both praise and protest on Thursday, a day that signaled mostly promise for the state's mining industry.

“Governor Wolf, can you hear us?” chanted a group of orange-clad protesters standing across the street in the front yard of Mike and Mary Jo Picklo.

The protesters' slogans, plus the Twisted Sister song, “We're Not Gonna Take It,” were carried via bullhorn and loudspeakers into the Corsa Coal Corp. tent where dignitaries had gathered for the mine's grand opening.

The Picklos — a teacher and a retired steelworker — say the development of the mine 300 feet from their property line has brought noise, dust, dirt and potential water hazards to their rural home.

“It's turned our lives upside-down,” Mary Jo Picklo said.

Their protests, organized by the Mountain Watershed Association, were mostly drowned out by words of praise from Gov. Tom Wolf, state legislators, Corsa Coal officials and Jenner Township residents.

“Mining was the center of life here. Just to see a little glimpse of it being restored is really good,” said Betty Rhoads, who with her husband, John, co-owns the Coal Miner's Café on Route 30 in Jennerstown. “It'll put some people back in these houses that are vacant.”

The Rhoadses, who have operated the café at its current location since 2006, say business and activity have picked up since the mine's development began in earnest earlier this year. Men from the mine have started coming in at the end of their shift for breakfast or a beer.

“It's a real shot in the arm for the economy in this area, which is really down,” John Rhoads said. “There used to be 700 miners around here. I don't know what the number is now, but I would guess 150 is a big number.”

Rhoads believes there will be a “trickle-down effect” from the Acosta mine on the region's economy. “We're already feeling it,” he said.

Corsa Coal officials estimate the mine will create 70 to 100 jobs — miners who will extract metallurgical coal from the Middle Kittanning seam at average depths of 300 feet. The coal is used in the steelmaking process and mostly will be shipped to customers overseas.

The mine's opening comes during a multi-year downturn in the coal industry, driven mostly by competition from cheap natural gas, weak demand for steel and a five-year slump in international met coal prices.

On Thursday, company officials and state politicians stuck mainly to a script that emphasized the “family-sustaining” jobs created by the mine and others like it. They're expecting at least a 15-year yield of 400,000 saleable tons per year from the Acosta mine.

Holding a yard sale in nearby Jennerstown, David Miller, 54, sounded a note of caution about the new mine.

“I think it's going to be very temporary, if you look at the economics of mining,” he said. “It's wishful thinking for people to think about going back to the heyday of mining. I'm sorry, you have to adjust economically. I really think the only way to make a living here is to be self-employed.”

Miller, whose grandfather literally broke his back working in the mines, said he has moved out of state and returned to Jennerstown six times.

“I keep coming back, despite the problems. I love this place,” he said.

John Rhoads, 70, said he worked in a Somerset County coal mine for three years in his early 30s but couldn't continue. His grandfather lost an arm in the mines.

The Picklos are worried that they'll lose their way of life. They bought their Twin Hills Road house in 2003 and started hearing rumors of a new mine in 2006.

The Acosta mine sits 634 feet from their front porch, which they say they can no longer enjoy. They feel vibrations in their driveway, hear constant beeping and deal with dirt and dust, Mary Jo Picklo said.

“I understand the need for jobs and employment. ... But when these miners are done with their shift, they go home. We come home and live in a mine,” she said.

The Picklos want to talk to the company, but as far as they got on Thursday was sending their messages via bullhorn.

“I wish that the company would initiate some kind of conversation and have some compassion,” she said. “Just take into consideration where this mine is and how this is destroying our home and the way we live our lives.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.