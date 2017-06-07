Major temperature swing from unusually cool to hot coming soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It may be unusually cool outside now, but summer sandals will be in order this weekend.

Starting Friday evening, temperatures will begin to rise, with highs in the upper 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

"We're still trying to tweak that and that may end up being 90 on Monday," he said.

The area's last 90-degree stretch was Aug. 11-13, he said.

Normal highs in June are 77 or 78 degrees, with lows dipping into the mid-50s, Hendricks said. The "pool of cool air" over the area will continue Wednesday and Thursday — with highs at 62 and 71, respectively — until warmer air blows in from the South, he said.

Friday's high will be 75 degrees, according to the weather service.