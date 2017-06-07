Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Cocaine, heroin find gets Turtle Creek man arrested in Grapeville

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

An Allegheny County man on state probation was arrested in Grapeville Tuesday after allegedly dropping crack cocaine, heroin and a cellphone before running from police, according to court papers.

Investigators caught up to Francisco S. Sanchez, 20, of Turtle Creek, and retraced his steps to find the drugs — about 1 ounce of crack cocaine and 20 stamp bags of heroin — after getting a tip that he was in the area around 5 p.m.

Sanchez is charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Sanchez previously ran from police in Jeannette twice in 2015. He was sentenced to two to five years in a state prison followed by a year of probation in connection with those incidents. While he was being fingerprinted at city hall on a robbery charge that was later dismissed, Sanchez ran down a hall, pushed a button to unlock a door and ran into a parking lot where police caught him.

A preliminary hearing on the new charge is set for June 15.

