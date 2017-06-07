Cocaine, heroin find gets Turtle Creek man arrested in Grapeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County man on state probation was arrested in Grapeville Tuesday after allegedly dropping crack cocaine, heroin and a cellphone before running from police, according to court papers.

Investigators caught up to Francisco S. Sanchez, 20, of Turtle Creek, and retraced his steps to find the drugs — about 1 ounce of crack cocaine and 20 stamp bags of heroin — after getting a tip that he was in the area around 5 p.m.

Sanchez is charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Sanchez previously ran from police in Jeannette twice in 2015. He was sentenced to two to five years in a state prison followed by a year of probation in connection with those incidents. While he was being fingerprinted at city hall on a robbery charge that was later dismissed, Sanchez ran down a hall, pushed a button to unlock a door and ran into a parking lot where police caught him.

A preliminary hearing on the new charge is set for June 15.