Meth lab in Jeannette latest to be shut down by police

• The average age of people admitted for meth treatment was 34.

• Nine percent of people admitted for substance abuse treatment nationwide in 2005 primarily used meth. The percentage dropped to about 6 percent in 2009 and climbed back to 9 percent in 2015.

• Crystal meth looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks. It is chemically similar to amphetamine, a drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

• A stimulant drug, it is usually used as a white, bitter-tasting powder or a pill.

The use of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, and the manufacture of the volatile substance cooked up in makeshift laboratories have made a comeback in the region, according to a Westmoreland County detective.

“Right now, it's probably the most popular I've ever seen it,” said Detective Tony Marcocci, who has been working in drug interdiction for decades.

Police have targeted several purported meth cooking operations and alleged crystal meth dealers in the region, making arrests or investigating six cases since February in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties.

The most recent was Tuesday night when Jeannette police investigating a report of a homeless man found a rudimentary meth-cooking operation in a tent in woods off 10th Street.

Police found Thomas C. Custer, 32, of Jackson Center, Mercer County, at 3:15 p.m. in the tent with a mug of methamphetamine mixed with camp fuel, according to an affidavit.

A variety of chemicals used to make meth were found inside the tent, including liquid drain cleaner, salt, iodized crystals to clean pipes and bottles containing white powder and metal chunks, police said. Custer had hypodermic needles, which he said he used to inject the drug, and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Crystal meth is even more potent.

The common chemicals used to make meth can be volatile and its by-products are hazardous, Marcocci said.

Other cases include:

• The Westmoreland County Drug Task Force raided a St. Clair Township home in February and arrested a man who allegedly had a small-scale meth-cooking and sales operation in the mobile home.

• County detectives and state police seized about 2 1⁄2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from a Unity man's home in April and called it among the biggest busts in the area for the drug. Authorities estimated the value at $30,000 to $40,000.

• State troopers conducting a welfare check in Somerset County in April discovered a meth lab operating in a home. Five people were arrested and three children were removed from the home.

• Two people were hurt last month in a Connellsville home when a suspected meth lab explo ded. Police seized hazardous materials from the home.

• Five people in Somerset County were arrested Monday after an 18-month grand jury investigation into the purchase and sale of crystal methamphetamine in an alleged drug trafficking organization.

Meth can be made from a mixture of over-the-counter ingredients including pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in cold medications; and chemicals commonly found in lighter fluid, fertilizer, lithium batteries and antifreeze. While federal law now requires that pharmacies and other retail stores keep logs of purchases of products containing pseudoephedrine, Marcocci said ingredients can be purchased online and shipped from chemical supply companies.

The street cost of methamphetamine typically runs about the same amount of cocaine — between $90 and $100 per gram.

“Meth was never popular in Westmoreland County. We've seen it from time to time,” Marcocci said. “We have noticed lately an increase in meth,” both its use and manufacture.

He also noted an uptick in the sale of crystal meth, which is manufactured by drug cartels and shipped into the area. Much of it is produced in “superlabs” in Mexico, according to the federal drug agency.

The alleged meth operation in Jeannette came to the attention of police Tuesday when a nearby resident complained about a homeless man's guitar playing in a tent.

Custer was charged with two counts of operating a methamphetamine lab and illegally dumping the waste, possession of red phosphates with the intention of manufacturing controlled substances, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The state police clandestine laboratory team, which assisted with the St. Clair Township investigation, was called in to help with the chemical cleanup along with the county's hazardous materials team.

Jeannette Officer Thomas P. Yaniszeski was decontaminated by the city fire department. Westmoreland HazMat Team 800 decontaminated Custer and a holding cell in the Jeannette police station where he was detained, police said.

“Swift action by all departments isolated any contamination, and there is no threat to the public,” Jeannette Sgt. Donald Johnston said.

Custer was arraigned before Penn Township District Judge Helen Kistler Wednesday and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on June 15.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.