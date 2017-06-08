Excela to open Latrobe outpatient center in January, studies Murrysville option

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Excela Health intends to open its $40 million Excela Square at Latrobe outpatient health care center in mid-January and may build a similar facility in Murrysville, continuing a trend of moving patient care from hospitals to lower-cost outpatient facilities, its chief executive said Thursday.

“We're trying to move as much care as we can from inpatient to outpatient facilities,” with cost as the driver, Robert Rogalski, CEO of Greensburg-based Excela Health, told more than 100 people at the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce's luncheon at St. Vincent College.

Excela broke ground for the 115,000-square-foot outpatient center in Unity in May 2016 with plans to bring a number of physician offices, specialities and medical services under one roof. Rogalski said patients should be able to use the three-floor facility the week of Jan. 15, with health care providers moving in the week before.

Excela is close to completing $12 million in renovations at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant as it converts that facility into a medical mall.

Once those two facilities are completed, the health system will consider plans for a medical mall-style facility in Murrysville, patterned after its outpatient centers in North Huntingdon and Unity, Rogalski said. Excela Health Ventures LLC of Greensburg purchased 114 acres off Route 22 for $7.86 million in July 2015.

Because Excela does not yet have design plans for the facility, that project would be not be started for a few years, he said.

“There's nothing imminent,” Rogalski said.

The health system has found success with the outpatient centers, opening Excela Square at Norwin in 2012. Another Excela Square operates in Ligonier.

For several years, Excela has sought to construct a 125,000-square-foot orthopedic and spine treatment center off Weatherwood Lane in Hempfield, near the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Road and Route 30. The state provided a $3 million grant in 2014, but plans for an orthoplex hit a snag over how to handle increased traffic at the busy intersection.

While Excela remains the only health care system with hospitals in the county, Rogalski noted it has competition from the two giant Pittsburgh-based systems – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Allegheny Health Network.

AHN on Monday opened its 23,000-square-foot outpatient center along Nature Park Road in Hempfield, east of Westmoreland Mall, spokesman Douglas Braunsdorf said. The endoscopy center for gastrointestinal procedures is expected to open in the fall, he said.

Rogalski said Excela will have to compete with the AHN facility on both a cost and access basis. Excela's costs to treat patients are less than both UPMC and AHN, he said.

Excela has been able to provide service to patients covered by the region's two largest health insurers, UPMC and Highmark, even as the two insurers “continue to be at each other's throats,” Rogalski said. But the consent decree governing insurers' cooperation for coverage expires in 2019, and neither side appears willing to negotiate, he added.

Like all health care providers, Excela is waiting for the Republican-controlled Congress to pass a new health care bill. The House passed its version of the replacement for the Affordable Care Act, but it remains tied up in the Senate.

As nearly 60 percent of Excela's patients are covered by federal health insurance – Medicaid or Medicare — “the bill could change the way we do business any time now,” Rogalski said.

“We'll wait and see what happens in (Washington), D.C.,” he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.