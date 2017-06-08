Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Somerset deep mine opening cheered by state officials, Trump, struggling industry
Debra Erdley | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Miners walk into the new drift entrance off the high wall, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Miners walk into the new drift entrance off the high wall, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
The first cut of coal, inside the drift entrance off the high wall, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Equipment sits inside the opening of the Acosta Deep Mine, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's newest mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Equipment sits inside the opening of the Acosta Deep Mine, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's newest mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Corsa Coal Corp. CEO George Dethlefsen, thanks their partners, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Governor Tom Wolf addresses the crowd, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Governor Tom Wolf addresses the crowd, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Freshly showered coal miners, attend the festivities after their shift, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Coal miners working the Acosta Deep Mine, are recognized for their labor, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
George Dethlefsen, CEO of Corsa Coal Corp, pauses so that a prerecorded message from President Donald Trump can be show to the crowd, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Corsa Coal Corp. CEO George Dethlefsen, thanks their partners, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Michele Beener (left), Rob Bottegal, Pete Merritts, Governor Tom Wolf, Corsa Coal CEO George Dethlefsen, and Joe Gallo, cut the ribbon to officially kick off the mining operations, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.

JENNER TOWNSHIP — In a party tent deep in the Somerset County hills, Corsa Coal Corp. on Thursday officially opened its first new deep mine in six years in a ceremony unlike anything seen in this struggling industry.

Even President Trump, juggling controversy over the day's testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, took a few minutes to address the ceremony at the ribbon-cutting for the new Acosta Deep Mine. In a video hookup displayed on big-screen televisions at the front of the podium, Trump reminded the miners and mine operators of the campaign promises that swung him to victory by a 3-to-1 margin in this rural Pennsylvania county.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be speaking with you on this great, great day. The miners of Pennsylvania are mining coal again,” he said.

And Corsa officials pledged to continue mining in Somerset County.

Corsa CEO George Dethlefsen said the company, buoyed by a strong market for metallurgical coal buried deep in the Somerset hills, is prepared to invest another $50 million in the region and open one mine a year in each of the next two years. Dethlefsen held out the possibility that a third additional mine may be in the works for the region.

He said the company saw its strongest returns ever in the first quarter of 2017.

Miners on Tuesday took the first cut at the Acosta mine, which will produce met coal for the steel industry. Company officials said the operation, which is expected to produce coal for 15 years, ultimately will employ 70 to 100 miners.

The mine is at the bottom of a 120-foot-deep pit that took six months to dig in a former farm field. Officials said the initial investment, underwritten in part by a $3 million state grant, totaled $14 million to $15 million.

Gov. Tom Wolf, who attended the ceremony, applauded the far-reaching impacts of the enterprise.

“The coal that is mined here will encourage manufacturing here and abroad,” Wolf said. “This mine will support the community and its workforce, providing jobs to an area where they are desperately needed.”

The new mining jobs — and up to 500 additional jobs in ancillary services that experts say it will support — are a welcome addition in a county that faces an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, even as statewide unemployment has dipped to 4.8 percent.

Leaning on a walker and sporting a Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, retired miner John Matkoskey, 91, cheered the new operation.

“It's wonderful. I'm glad to see work for people who are going to be mining and the other jobs it will create,” said Matkoskey, who lives in the nearby village of Acosta.

Corsa has seen new demand for the sale of met coal, a niche product used in steelmaking. While some of its output goes to coke plants that fuel mills in places like Pittsburgh, Ohio and Chicago, 80 to 85 percent of it is sold to operations in places like Korea and India.

Although the met coal market has recovered, the larger steam coal market, which accounts for most of the American coal industry, continues to struggle.

Nonetheless, Trump hailed Thursday's ribbon-cutting as a new chapter in the history of American mining.

“Washington may be 180 miles down the road, but I want you to know each and every day I'm fighting for you and all the forgotten men and women of America,” he said.

Dethlefsen said Corsa workers were thrilled with the message.

“To have the president of the United States, the busiest man in the world, take 10 minutes of his time to create this means the world to us,” Dethlefsen said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

