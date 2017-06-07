Fayette County man faces federal charges in fatal fentanyl case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh this week indicted a Fayette County man for allegedly providing fentanyl on Jan. 17 to a drug user who died, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Jarrel Williams, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl resulting in an overdose of an unnamed victim. Williams also was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin. He faces a maximum of life in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

Williams was the only person named in the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh did not provide details on where the incident occurred, where Williams lived in Fayette County or the identity of the victim.

According to court documents, Williams had been in the Westmoreland County Prison since April 24.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, state police, and West Leechburg and Allegheny Township police were involved in the investigation.