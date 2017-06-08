Hempfield Area school directors to fill vacant board seat June 19

The Hempfield Area school board next week will debate who will temporarily replace late board member Joseph Lutz and will appoint its new member the same night that it votes on a budget for the 2017-18 school year.

The newest board member won't be thrown into the budget debate on his first night, however; the board decided after Wednesday's interviews that the formal vote and swearing-in will be moved to the end of the June 19 agenda, after all other votes.

“It would be unfair for the candidate to come in the night we're doing the final budget and ask them to vote for the first time,” school board President Sonya Brajdic said. “I don't think it's fair to them, and I don't think it looks good to the public.”

Pitt-Greensburg student Nathan Bish, Arconic manager David Iwig and dentist Scott Learn applied for the seat. All three ran for one of four open seats in last month's primary election, but only Learn advanced to the general election. Iwig came in fifth among Democratic voters, with about 50 fewer votes than Lutz.

After interviewing the applicants Wednesday night, the board will debate and recommend a person to fill Lutz's seat at its June 12 meeting. A formal vote and the winner's swearing-in will occur the following week — after the vote on a budget that is proposed to raise taxes by 2.47 mills.

“I would be happy to abstain from that vote,” Iwig said.

Trained as a scientist but now overseeing a team of Arconic engineers in Upper Burrell, Iwig said he was adept at gathering as much relevant data as he could before making decisions. Since he has four daughters who will attend Hempfield schools, he'd taken on volunteer duties at their school running an after-school science club and serving on advisory committees for the school board.

“I want to continue that; I feel this will be an extension that will let me have an impact,” Iwig said. “What I'm going to bring to this board is a STEM focus.”

“I'm not scared to get elbow-deep in things and help out,” said Learn, who hoped that an appointment would be followed by a general election victory and give him a few more months of experience on the job. He pointed to his educational experience as an adjunct professor at Pitt-Greensburg and leadership in professional organizations as preparing him for board service.

Bish, a political science student and vice president of the Young Democrats of Westmoreland County, credited the high school's “Project 18” with getting him interested in local politics, which he said had a much greater effect on people's lives than state or federal government. He said he wanted the board to help residents better understand the issues they face and how decisions get made.

“When people hear (taxes are going up) ‘2 mills,' not a lot understand exactly what that means,” he said. “People tend to get a lot less angry when you explain that it means just $80 a year.”

The proposed tax rate of 82.21 mills would mean a property tax bill of $82.21 for every $1,000 of a home's assessed value.

Brajdic and the other board members cautioned the applicants that there would be a steep learning curve but said they should never be afraid to ask questions of the board or dig into the packets of information they get before each meeting.

“For the first six months or so, you're going to be a deer in headlights,” Brajdic said of board service.

Lutz died May 23, just a week after winning one of the seats in the Democratic primary in his quest for a third term on the board. The board's appointee will take his place until a winner in the general election fills the seat Dec. 4.

Though Lutz was a registered Republican, he had cross-filed and won on the Democratic ballot. That meant the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee will get to nominate someone to take his place on the ballot by August.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.