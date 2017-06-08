Monsour redevelopment plans to be announced Sept. 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future of nearly 7 acres ready for development along Route 30 in Jeannette will be known in September.

Proposals to buy and reuse the former Monsour Medical Center site are being sought by Westmoreland County's Land Bank and Industrial Development Corp. as both move toward completion of the years-long project.

Board members of both agencies will choose the developer, said IDC Director Jason Rigone.

“There's a number of factors that are taken into play,” he said. “It's not just the acquisition price.”

Sixteen months of preparation work at the 6.7-acre property, composed of five parcels being sold as one, wrapped up in the last few weeks. The dilapidated former hospital buildings — including its iconic cylindrical tower — were demolished. More recently, a pad was created for business development and amenities were added, including utilities, a storm water retention pond and a retaining wall along the rear of the property.

Jeannette officials hope ideas submitted by the Aug. 7 deadline will show an investment in the community.

Monsour's closure in 2006 after a series of failed inspections was a major blow to Jeannette, said city manager Michael Nestico. He hopes the city will have some input into the final selection of the property developer but trusts the judgment of county officials to select a winner.

“We lost a lot of people that lived, worked and participated in the community and we want to bring some of that back,” he said.

Job creation will be an important facet of the project, said Paul Sroka, Jeannette City School District's business manager.

“The hope would be that this sale results in additional investment in the city,” he said.

Scott Avolio, Jeannette's solicitor, has been pushing the project for years.

“The opportunity for an updated corridor is a positive for the city, along with an economic driver,” Avolio said.

The former hospital was a fixture along Route 30 since 1971. After it was abandoned, the buildings deteriorated and the site became a hazardous eyesore. The county land bank purchased the property at a 2014 tax sale for $15,172.

The request for proposals issued Wednesday details requirements developers must meet to submit a proposal and the criteria officials will use to select a winner, which will be announced Sept. 7. The preferred reuse should include commercial, retail, office and/or flexible space.

Rigone said many elements will factor in to the final decision, including the potential economic value to the area and the developer's prior experience.

An updated zoning ordinance is expected to change the current zoning from low-density housing to a new commercial district. Copies of the proposed ordinance will be distributed in the coming weeks to council and the public, said Brian Lawrence, assistant deputy director of the Westmore­land County planning and development department. The ordinance hasn't been updated since 1984. A public hearing could be held in late August before council approval, he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.