Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Slickville time capsule recalls Clinton election, Pens memorabilia

Shane Dunlap | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Brothers Nickolas and Joe Zerebnick (right) read a letter from their grandmother, Mary B. Aaron of Slickville, written in 1992 as their mother, Elaine (background), wipes a tear away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. 'She was a very important part of our family,' said Joe Zerebnick of his late grandmother, who passed away three years ago. The letter was one of many personal items addressed to family members of the Slickville community and placed within a time capsule and buried outside Slickville Civic Hall in 1992. The time capsule was opened Wednesday night, 25 years later, as Slickville prepares to celebrate its centennial this summer.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The time capsule buried outside the Slickville Civic Hall in 1992 is pulled open for the first time in 25 years by Lions Club members on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Slickville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Community members remove the 1992 time capsule from the ground on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Slickville.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The 1992 time capsule awaits to be removed from its resting place in Slickville on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Slickville is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lions Club member Dave Cindric uses a hammer and chisel to crack open the lid of a time capsule Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that was buried in 1992 outside the Slickville Civic Hall.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Joe Zerebnick shows the letter written to him and his brother by his late grandmother, Mary B. Aaron, that was contained inside a time capsule buried outside the Slickville Civic Hall in 1992. Community members opened the capsule on Wednesday night, June 7, 2017. Slickville is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Slickville community members pray during an opening ceremony before a 25-year-old time capsule is removed and opened Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Slickville is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lions Club member Dave Cindric uses a hammer and chisel to crack open the lid of a time capsule on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that was buried in 1992 outside Slickville Civic Hall.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Community members browse Wednesday, June 7, 2017, through the collection of items that were held within a time capsule buried in 1992 at Slickville Civic Hall. Slickville is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with official celebrations planned for August 10-13. At the end of the weekend, another time capsule will be buried, according to Slickville Lions Club secretary Lance Remic.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Community members gather in preparation of the opening of the Slickville time capsule that was buried 25 years ago in 1992. Slickville is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Community members eagerly await the opening of the Slickville time capsule that was buried 25 years ago in 1992.

Updated 3 hours ago

It is 1992, the Penguins are on their way to a second Stanley Cup victory, Bill Clinton was on his way to becoming President of the United States, and Slickville was in the midst of celebrating the town's 75th birthday.

Among the anniversary celebrations a time capsule was prepared and buried outside the Slickville Civic Hall on June 7, 1992 to be opened June 7, 2017. Community members gathered Wednesday night to comemorate the town's 100th anniversary and finally open the container from 25 years ago.

After Slickville Lions Club members cracked the lid and removed a sealed bag, the crowd moved indoors to the Civic Hall to see what was left behind for them.

Within was an assortment of personal letters, photographs and memorabilia from Slickville's 75th Anniversary. Newspapers talking about the 1992 presidential election and a poster that read ‘Pens Again.'

Elaine Zerebnick shed tears as she watched her two sons, Nickolas and Joe, read a letter from their grandmother Mary B. Aaron, who passed away three years ago. In the letter she wrote ‘I love you, always.'

“We all miss her,” said Joe Zerebnick. “She was an important part of the family.”

Slickville will be hosting the Slickville Centennial Celebration Aug. 10 to 13.

“There will be a fireworks display here like never before,” said Lions Club secretary Lance Remic. The community will be preparing another time capsule to bury on the morning of Aug. 13, 2017 to be opened 25 years later.

Shane Dunlap is a photographer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at sdunlap@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.