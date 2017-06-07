Slickville time capsule recalls Clinton election, Pens memorabilia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It is 1992, the Penguins are on their way to a second Stanley Cup victory, Bill Clinton was on his way to becoming President of the United States, and Slickville was in the midst of celebrating the town's 75th birthday.

Among the anniversary celebrations a time capsule was prepared and buried outside the Slickville Civic Hall on June 7, 1992 to be opened June 7, 2017. Community members gathered Wednesday night to comemorate the town's 100th anniversary and finally open the container from 25 years ago.

After Slickville Lions Club members cracked the lid and removed a sealed bag, the crowd moved indoors to the Civic Hall to see what was left behind for them.

Within was an assortment of personal letters, photographs and memorabilia from Slickville's 75th Anniversary. Newspapers talking about the 1992 presidential election and a poster that read ‘Pens Again.'

Elaine Zerebnick shed tears as she watched her two sons, Nickolas and Joe, read a letter from their grandmother Mary B. Aaron, who passed away three years ago. In the letter she wrote ‘I love you, always.'

“We all miss her,” said Joe Zerebnick. “She was an important part of the family.”

Slickville will be hosting the Slickville Centennial Celebration Aug. 10 to 13.

“There will be a fireworks display here like never before,” said Lions Club secretary Lance Remic. The community will be preparing another time capsule to bury on the morning of Aug. 13, 2017 to be opened 25 years later.

Shane Dunlap is a photographer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at sdunlap@tribweb.com