Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

West Newton fire heavily damages 2 businesses
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
Matthew Santoni | Tribune-Review
Scene of fire that heavily damaged two businesses in West Newton late Wednesday night. June 8, 2017.
Matthew Santoni | Tribune-Review
Scene of fire that heavily damaged two businesses in West Newton late Wednesday night. June 8, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Fire severely damaged two businesses in downtown West Newton late Wednesday night, starting in Mousey's Auto Body and spreading to the West Newton Pizza House.

West Newton Fire Chief Craig Sanner said a police officer reported the fire in the auto shop shortly before 10:45 p.m., and by the time firefighters arrived the flames were spreading quickly.

“The fire was completely through the roof and flames were lapping across the alley up under the eaves of the pizza house,” he said.

No people were in either building at the time of the fire, but the auto shop had several vehicles inside with gas in their tanks, Sanner said.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside and above.

Live wires burned and fell off a transformer between the businesses, and a water main broke in the middle of the street, Sanner said.

The fire took about an hour to bring under control and was was determined to be out at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, with only hot spots remaining.

It gutted the second floor and caused major smoke and water damage to the ground floor of the Pizza House, under its third generation of family ownership.

The roof collapsed on the Second Avenue side of Mousey's.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 24-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.