West Newton fire heavily damages 2 businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fire severely damaged two businesses in downtown West Newton late Wednesday night, starting in Mousey's Auto Body and spreading to the West Newton Pizza House.

West Newton Fire Chief Craig Sanner said a police officer reported the fire in the auto shop shortly before 10:45 p.m., and by the time firefighters arrived the flames were spreading quickly.

“The fire was completely through the roof and flames were lapping across the alley up under the eaves of the pizza house,” he said.

No people were in either building at the time of the fire, but the auto shop had several vehicles inside with gas in their tanks, Sanner said.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside and above.

Live wires burned and fell off a transformer between the businesses, and a water main broke in the middle of the street, Sanner said.

The fire took about an hour to bring under control and was was determined to be out at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, with only hot spots remaining.

It gutted the second floor and caused major smoke and water damage to the ground floor of the Pizza House, under its third generation of family ownership.

The roof collapsed on the Second Avenue side of Mousey's.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 24-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.