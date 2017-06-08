Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Charges dropped against go-cart builder in case involving Scottdale man

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:48 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Charges were withdrawn Wednesday against a California man who authorities said failed to deliver two custom go-karts ordered by a Scottdale man.

Randy Hopper, 47, of Stanton, Calif., is no longer charged in connection with the case.

He repaid the money to the victim after county detectives filed a criminal complaint against him May 23, authorities said.

The victim reported the situation to police after making several attempts to get back his $4,900 or have the go-karts he ordered in June 2016 delivered from Hopper, who operates Sick & Twisted Designs.

