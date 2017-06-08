Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Dogs could be on short leash in Murrysville parks
Patrick Varine | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
A wild bird shelters in bracken along Hank’s Trail in Pleasant Valley Park in Murrysville.

Updated 10 hours ago

Murrysville officials this month will consider an ordinance requiring dogs be kept on short leashes, though the new rule would permit off-leash hours at Townsend and Pleasant Valley parks.

“We have too many people who interpret our signs the way they want to,” council President Joan Kearns said. “They see a sign that says dogs must be on leashes and they say, ‘Oh, not my dog.'”

Council has worked in recent weeks to balance a rash of complaints about off-leash dogs in its parks with petitions presented asking to allow them to run free in municipal parks.

Remarks from Giuseppe Gulli to council in March kicked off the leash-law revisit. He was on hand this week to restate his case that all dogs in all parks should be leashed, with the exception of the existing dog park at Murrysville Community Park.

Councilman Tony Spadaro shared Gulli's position.

“My feeling is that 100 percent of dogs in all parks should be on a leash,” Spadaro said Wednesday.

Councilman David Perry said his conversations with residents have been quite different.

“They really would prefer to have Townsend (Park) be open a reasonable amount of hours,” Perry said. “And when questioned, everyone has said Pleasant Valley (Park) is fair game because no one uses it except for a few bikers.”

Council voted to advertise an ordinance which would:

• Require all dogs outside the dog park to be on a leash of no more than 8 feet;

• Allow dogs to run off-leash from dawn to 3 p.m. in Townsend and Pleasant Valley Parks;

• Bar dogs and other pets from playing field areas;

• Require owners to display tags indicating that their pet is licensed and vaccinated.

• Raise fines to $100 for a first violation, $300 for the second and $500 for each subsequent violation.

The pending ordinance also empowers Chief Administrator Jim Morrison to ban a dog from any municipal property based on evidence and a recommendation from the parks and recreation commission.

Councilman Jeff Kepler said he is against any leash law.

“It's about the owners being responsible for whatever it takes to control their dogs,” Kepler said. “I think we should focus more on enforcing our existing rules that owners have to keep control of their dogs, put penalties in and not focus so much on leashes.”

Mayor Bob Brooks said the updates to the ordinance were “a reasonable compromise.”

“What we have to account for is the protection of residents,” Brooks said. “There are people who are afraid of dogs — even if they're friendly. It's a big concern. It's impossible to do enforcement unless you have an ordinance that says they have to be on a leash. That's the only thing we can enforce.”

The advertised ordinance will be up for a possible vote at council's June 21 meeting.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

