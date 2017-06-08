Westmoreland could lose $1.3 million in state funds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County could lose as much as $1.3 million in funding under a budget proposal approved by state House representatives, and commissioners on Thursday urged lawmakers to reject the spending plan.

“The budget approved by the House of Representatives is patently unfair and most unconscionable. Legislators voted to cover their shortcomings on the backs of county property taxpayers and the most vulnerable,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

All three county commissioners approved a resolution that lobbies for rejection of the budget approved in April by House members and urged state Senators and Gov. Tom Wolf to restore funding for criminal justice and social service programs.

Commissioners said the proposed budget would cut more than $512,000 from adult probation programs, $344,000 from juvenile probation and $196,000 from intermediate punishment probation. The county also stands to lose nearly $27,000 in reimbursements that pay for senior judges to assist with a backlog in the criminal court system.

Court administrator Amy DeMatt said senior judges fill in for vacancies on the Common Pleas court bench as well as handle summary appeals and challenges to driver license suspensions.

Court operations could be impacted by the loss of funding.

“We would likely have to shift the handling of these cases to our sitting judges, thereby impairing our ability to handle cases in the most efficient manner,” DeMatt said.

The county also could lose money for social services through a $54,000 decrease in its Human Services Development Fund and another nearly $75,000 reduction in its homeless assistance program.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli said decreases to the state budget ultimately could lead to a greater reliance on local tax dollars to pay for those required programs.

“It's very concerning. The county has to find that money somewhere,” Cerilli said.

The county operates with a $300 million budget in which expenses are expected to outpace revenues by about $7 million this year. The spending plan will be balanced by dipping into a surplus account, which is estimated to drop below $17 million at the end of 2017.

In an effort to cut discretionary spending this year, commissioners slashed $110,000 in funding to seven local social service agencies, including $49,000 to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Kopas said he wants to restore funding to those organizations and conceded the commissioners' opposition to the state budget proposal is weakened because of their cuts to local social services.

“We lose the high ground,” Kopas said.

So far, Cerilli and Commissioner Charles Anderson have not supported restoring the social service funding cuts.

“They're not mandated programs. We're not mandated to give to outside agencies,” Cerilli said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.