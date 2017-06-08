Westmoreland commissioners bar bosses from dating underlings, supervising relatives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You can no longer date your boss if you work for Westmoreland County.

A new fraternization policy was unanimously approved Thursday by the county commissioners.

The two-page policy requires all county workers to disclose any familial or other close relationships and bars department heads and supervisors from having close ties to workers under their control.

“This is about discipline and power. It keeps common-sense situations and makes for a better workplace,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Commissioners said no incidents precipitated the creation of the policy that will affect the county's workforce of nearly 2,000. Commissioner Gina Cerilli said the policy is part of a routine updating of county rules and procedures.

It prohibits employees from directly or indirectly supervising other staffers with whom they have a close, intimate relationship or family ties.

Those relationships include marriage, domestic partners, those who live together, romantic involvements, dating and family members such as spouses, siblings, children and grandchildren, parents, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In cases where those relationships exist among current staff, employees are required to disclose them and will be permitted to keep their jobs as long as no supervisory responsibilities are involved. If workers currently supervise family members or paramours, the county will assign the subordinate employee to a different boss, transfer the worker to another department or terminate their employment. Failure to disclose a relationship could result in a suspension or firing, according to the policy.

Staffers also are barred from dating employees they supervise.

Commissioners conceded they don't know how many county staffers work with family members and would be affected by the new policy.

“We'll know when they disclose it,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas. He is married to the executive director of the county's Redevelopment Authority, which is a private agency and overseen by a board of directors appointed by the commissioners.

April Kopas was hired to head the agency years before her husband was elected commissioner.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.