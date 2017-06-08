Westmoreland to settle discrimination suit filed by former deputy sheriff
Updated 8 hours ago
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday agreed to pay $2,500 to a former part-time deputy sheriff to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year against the county and Sheriff Jonathan Held.
Amanda L. Barbish, 37, of Greensburg, contended she was passed over for promotions three times because of her gender. Barbish worked as a deputy sheriff from 2010 through July 2015. County officials have declined to discuss the reasons for Barbish's discontinued employment in sheriff's office.
Barbish was charged this year with two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer after she attempted to avoid speeding tickets by flashing a sheriff's department badge when pulled over by a state trooper near Cranberry. She also was charged with theft for failing to return her sheriff's badge after leaving the office.
A preliminary hearing in the criminal case is scheduled on July 14 in Cranberry.