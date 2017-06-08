Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jury convicts former Burrell High sub of sexting with student
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Jamison Geibel

Updated 7 hours ago

A jury on Thursday convicted a former Burrell High School substitute teacher of sexting with one of his students.

Westmoreland County jurors deliberated 40 minutes before finding Jamison Geibel guilty of felony counts of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and the criminal use of a communications facility in connection with sexually tinged conversations he had with a student. Geibel also was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor.

Police said Geibel, 32, of Gilpin, repeatedly contacted a 17-year-old female student and through Facebook convinced her to send him nude photographs in April and May 2015.

Assistant District Attorney Judy Petrush said Geibel could be ordered to serve up to 26 years in prison when he is sentenced in three months by Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Each of the three felonies carries a standard sentence of three to 12 months in jail.

Geibel will remain free on a bond until his sentencing hearing. The judge ordered he have no contact with minors while awaiting sentencing.

During the two-day trial, Petrush presented evidence that Geibel received eight pictures of a sexual nature from the girl.

“This grown man, a 30-year-old man, this high school educator of children, knew exactly what he was doing,” Petrush said. “We're looking to protect children from the actions of adults.”

Defense attorney Duke George presented no testimony during the trial and only made a closing argument to the jury.

He told jurors that Geibel never initiated the contact with the student and did not ask her to send him pictures.

“She was brutally setting up my client for this kind of conduct, period,” George said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

