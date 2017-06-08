Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity supervisors award $1.3M in contracts for storm sewer project
Jeff Himler | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Unity supervisors Thursday awarded contracts totaling nearly $1.3 million for a storm sewer project that will address flooding in some neighborhoods and will install drainage lines in other areas that lack them.

The contracts are contingent on Unity closing on a state PennVest grant of up to $2 million, which township Solicitor Gary Falatovich said should occur soon.

Supervisor Mike O'Barto expressed hope the improvements will be made by next spring.

“This is the greatest thing that has happened to the township in a long time,” he said, noting Unity received loans — not a grant — for previous storm projects. Without the grant assist, he said, the pending work “would take six to seven years for us to accomplish.”

The supervisors agreed to pay project bills from the general fund, if need be, before receiving reimbursement through PennVest.

Kukurin Contracting of Export submitted a low bid of $888,888 for installing sewer pipe, inlets and other improvements along Kingston, Boxwood and Virginia streets in Edgewater Terrace, Golf Drive in Lawson Heights, Phillips Road in Pleasant Unity and on Mission Road.

According to O'Barto, poor drainage has been a particular problem in Pleasant Unity and Edgewater Terrace, which lack storm sewers, as does Golf Drive.

“When people's homes are getting flooded, their basements, it's hard to accept,” he said.

The contractor will repair a partially collapsed sewer that has caused sinkholes along Mission Road.

Layne Inliner of Hilliard, Ohio, submitted a low bid of $388,300 for improving storm lines in the Mt. View area and along Mission Road by inserting a steam-cured liner of extruded plastic. The company also will use a camera to inspect for and clean any obstructions in the pipe.

Supervisors Chairman John Mylant explained the liner provides a way to improve the pipe without the costs of excavating it and disturbing residents' yards.

In other business, the supervisors set the stage for a proposed expansion of the Aestique plastic surgery center along Lewis Road. Dr. Theodore Lazzaro recently presented plans for adding a building of up to 25,000 square feet that would allow patients recovering from procedures to stay overnight.

The supervisors agreed to rezone Lazzaro's property from an R-1 residential district to a B-3 regional commercial district and approved the new building as a conditional use on the parcel.

The changes won't take effect until Lazzaro submits finished plans and receives needed permits, Falatovich said. “The zoning classification would not change until the building is actually built,” he said.

The supervisors also approved the lease-purchase of a new paver from Walsh Equipment of Butler at a cost of about $200,000. O'Barto said the township made an initial payment of $50,000 and will pay a similar amount each of the next three years, plus interest of .79 percent.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.