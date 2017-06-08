Unity supervisors award $1.3M in contracts for storm sewer project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors Thursday awarded contracts totaling nearly $1.3 million for a storm sewer project that will address flooding in some neighborhoods and will install drainage lines in other areas that lack them.

The contracts are contingent on Unity closing on a state PennVest grant of up to $2 million, which township Solicitor Gary Falatovich said should occur soon.

Supervisor Mike O'Barto expressed hope the improvements will be made by next spring.

“This is the greatest thing that has happened to the township in a long time,” he said, noting Unity received loans — not a grant — for previous storm projects. Without the grant assist, he said, the pending work “would take six to seven years for us to accomplish.”

The supervisors agreed to pay project bills from the general fund, if need be, before receiving reimbursement through PennVest.

Kukurin Contracting of Export submitted a low bid of $888,888 for installing sewer pipe, inlets and other improvements along Kingston, Boxwood and Virginia streets in Edgewater Terrace, Golf Drive in Lawson Heights, Phillips Road in Pleasant Unity and on Mission Road.

According to O'Barto, poor drainage has been a particular problem in Pleasant Unity and Edgewater Terrace, which lack storm sewers, as does Golf Drive.

“When people's homes are getting flooded, their basements, it's hard to accept,” he said.

The contractor will repair a partially collapsed sewer that has caused sinkholes along Mission Road.

Layne Inliner of Hilliard, Ohio, submitted a low bid of $388,300 for improving storm lines in the Mt. View area and along Mission Road by inserting a steam-cured liner of extruded plastic. The company also will use a camera to inspect for and clean any obstructions in the pipe.

Supervisors Chairman John Mylant explained the liner provides a way to improve the pipe without the costs of excavating it and disturbing residents' yards.

In other business, the supervisors set the stage for a proposed expansion of the Aestique plastic surgery center along Lewis Road. Dr. Theodore Lazzaro recently presented plans for adding a building of up to 25,000 square feet that would allow patients recovering from procedures to stay overnight.

The supervisors agreed to rezone Lazzaro's property from an R-1 residential district to a B-3 regional commercial district and approved the new building as a conditional use on the parcel.

The changes won't take effect until Lazzaro submits finished plans and receives needed permits, Falatovich said. “The zoning classification would not change until the building is actually built,” he said.

The supervisors also approved the lease-purchase of a new paver from Walsh Equipment of Butler at a cost of about $200,000. O'Barto said the township made an initial payment of $50,000 and will pay a similar amount each of the next three years, plus interest of .79 percent.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.