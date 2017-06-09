Seton Hill 'pays it forward' to cancer patient at annual golf outing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When her husband lost his job in the midst of her second battle with cancer, Cindy Hartman said she wasn't sure what would happen with her family's health insurance. While they were able to keep their coverage, it became more expensive.

Seated near the golf course at the Arnold Palmer Latrobe Country Club, Hartman said “it was an answer to prayer” when she was told that her family was named the recipient of a $4,000 donation. A check for that amount was presented to the Hartmans on Friday at Seton Hill University's annual Doug Wood Golf Classic.

Wood, a Seton Hill trustee, was a board member of two Westmoreland-based nonprofit organizations. With his involvement in the community and Latrobe-native Arnold Palmer's recent death in mind, the outing's organizers sought to “pay it forward” by making a donation to a patient at the cancer center that bears Palmer's name, said Seton Hill community relations director Kris Smith.

Members of the hospital staff recommended patients to the organizers who they felt would be good candidates, and Hartman said she was told her name was brought up multiple times.

“It makes me wonder if we spend too much time there,” her husband, Eric, joked.

The Hartmans said they think of those caregivers like family. Cindy Hartman recalled missing them whenever she first went into remission in 2014. She was diagnosed with breast cancer the year before and underwent a treatment plan of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.

But while baling hay last summer on the farm she and her family call home, Hartman said she noticed a pain in her side. It later became apparent that the cancer had returned in her liver.

But cancer hasn't stopped her from horseback riding, which she's done since childhood — and that's despite the fact that recent chemotherapy has weakened the sense of touch in her hands and feet.

“I pick a horse that I can trust,” she said.

Hartman, her husband, and their children — Kiana, 13, and Calvin, 12 — tend to a dozen horses on their farm, training them for mostly trail riding. They hold free day camps during the school year and summer where children can learn to ride.

The hardest times in her current treatment, Hartman said, have been when she didn't have the strength to maintain her active lifestyle. She once drove herself to the hospital for treatments but now needs to be driven.

The jump from being on the “giving side, now on the getting,” wasn't easy, she said, but she feels bolstered by her network of support.

“That's what it's all about,” she said. “Loving your neighbors.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MattGuerry.