Bomb threat causes 2-hour Somerset Hospital lock down

Somerset Hospital was locked down for almost two hours Thursday evening because of a bomb threat that officials determined was unfounded.

The threat came in to the hospital switchboard at about 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Somerset Borough Police Chief Randy Cox said in a release.

Police traced the call to a personal care facility in Richland Township, Cambria County.

A resident there who was recently discharged from the Somerset hospital told township police he thought he'd heard two males earlier Thursday in Johnstown discussing plans to place a bomb in a hospital.

“Out of an abundance of concern, the individual decided he should call Somerset Hospital to alert them,” Cox said.

According to Cox, police determined the threat was unfounded at 6:48 p.m., and the hospital returned to normal operations. Somerset firefighters and ambulance crews and state police at the Somerset police station were on stand-by during the incident.

