Westmoreland

Westmoreland newborn named after Penguins' Bonino

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
WPXI
Bonino Mussori

Updated 25 minutes ago

A Westmoreland County newborn was named after a Pittsburgh Penguins player.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Bonino Mussori was born Wednesday at 8:33 a.m. at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital's Family Additions Maternity Center. He weighs 7 pounds and is 19 inches long.

The baby's namesake — Nick Bonino — did not play during Thursday's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh because of an injury.

Parents Joseph and Gina Mussori told the news station that their new son will join older brother Mario at their Mt. Pleasant home.

