Westmoreland

Police probe $10K in damage to equipment at Salem Township coal reclamation project

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

State police are looking for a suspect who caused more than $10,000 in damage in equipment on Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County property in Salem Township.

Police said in a news release that the land, near the Beaver Run Reservoir and Story Road, is being restored and cleaned up after abandoned coal mining operations.

Excavation equipment parked there between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday was driven around the site, damaging a rock truck, a GMC box truck, several fire extinguishers and silt sock, which is used to prevent or reduce erosion.

The equipment belongs to David Patterson Jr., 58, of Smithfield, Fayette County, whose company has cleaned up more than 3 miles of old mine sites in the Salem area .

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Kiski Valley at 724-727-3434.

