Columbia Gas to replace underground pipeline in Jeannette

More than 5,000 feet of underground gas pipeline will be replaced in Jeannette at no cost to customers, according to Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

The utility company said the work will affect customers on Reed, First and Parkman streets and Alwine, Arlington and Harrison avenues.

Work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to last through early fall, weather permitting. Temporary lane restrictions could be possible during work hours.

Temporary interruption of natural gas service will occur for individual customers during the switch to the new pipeline. The utility company said it will contact customers before shutting off service and to schedule restoration.

Indoor meters will be relocated to the outside.

Workers carry photo identification badges, and customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their homes. Customers also can call 1-888-460-4332 for employee or contractor verification.