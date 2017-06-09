Reporter's notebook: Sights and sounds from Acosta Deep Mine ceremony

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thursday's opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township, Somerset County, was part concert, part picnic, part political rally and part media event — a uniquely American blend of corporate boosterism and patriotism.

With the gaping maw of the mine just a few feet away, Zig Daniels of the Pittsburgh band the Delanays sang "Free Fallin'" as guests dined and visited under a large party tent. Corsa Coal officials mixed with state legislators and Somerset County bigwigs.

During his grand opening blessing, the Rev. Matt Deal, pastor of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, quoted from Psalm 24:1, "The earth is the Lord's and all that is in it."

At the end of her remarks, Michele Beener of Aspire Grant & Development Partners stressed the difference between the metallurgical coal used in steelmaking and the steam coal used by coal-fired power plants. "Met coal — and steel!" she said, holding up a piece of each.

John Rhoads, 70, owner of Our Coal Miners Cafe in Jennerstown, talks about the history of coal mining in Somerset County inside his restaurant. Photo by Dan Speicher

At 6 feet 4 inches, John Rhoads is not built for work in a coal mine with a 26-inch ceiling. Co-owner with his wife, Betty, of the Coal Miner's Café in Jennerstown, Rhoads, 70, tried mine work for three years in his early 30s but found it wasn't for him.

"That's when the money was good. There were no jobs around here," he said, noting that he made $9.84 an hour in 1977.

Rhoads moved his restaurant and inn across the street in 2006 after fire destroyed the old building. He renamed it the Coal Miner's Café after nine miners were rescued from the nearby Quecreek Mine in July 2002.

"They was a lot of our friends, and we knew the families of a lot of them, so we christened it one night. We had them down for supper, and we christened it Coal Miner's Café," he said.

The walls of the main dining room are filled with old mining artifacts that have been donated to the restaurant by local mining families over the years, Rhoads said.

Protesters with the Mountain Watershed Association Troy Salvatore (left), of Donegal, along with Sarah Grguras, and Patrick Young, both of Pittsburgh, sit in the yard of the Picklo family as they voice their objections to the mining operation. Photo by Dan Speicher

As the VIPs positioned their oversized scissors for the Acosta Deep Mine ribbon-cutting, the strains of protesters' chants drifted over to the Corsa Coal party tent. "Gov. Wolf, we want to talk to you," they said.

The ceremony participants, including Gov. Tom Wolf, laughed at the timing and then cut the ribbon.

The Mountain Watershed Association protest positioned itself in the front yard of Mike and Mary Jo Picklo, whose home is across the street from the Acosta mine. At times, their chanted slogans, carried via bullhorn, interrupted the genteel opening ceremony, including the national anthem.

"King Coal is a dirty old soul!"

"Would you want to live here?"

"Stop the Acosta mine!"

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.