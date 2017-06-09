Increasing number of kids covered through Medicaid in Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The number of children covered through Medicaid in Westmoreland County is on the rise, found a new report from Georgetown University Health Policy Institute's Center for Children and Families.

In 2008-09, the county had 26,810 children, which represented 34 percent of its youths, covered by the government-run social health care program. By 2014-15, the latest year included in the report, that number increased to 27,510, or 38 percent.

The study, released this week, is titled, “Medicaid in Small Towns and Rural America: A Lifeline for Children,

Families, and Communities.”

Medicaid is a federal and state funded program that provides medical care for low-income people and families, children, the elderly and those with disabilities.

Since Pennsylvania expanded its Medicaid program in 2015, some 700,000 additional people have joined. Eligibility now extends to include people who make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is about $16,000 for an individual or $33,000 for a family of four.

Joan Aiker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families, wrote that rural areas and small towns come to rely on Medicaid due to higher poverty rates and lack of jobs that provide health insurance.

“The role of Medicaid has increased in the past few years both in small towns and rural areas and in metropolitan areas, given the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and more aggressive efforts to enroll children in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program,” the study stated. ‘Because Medicaid plays such a large role in small towns and rural areas, any changes to the program are more likely to affect the children and families living in small towns and rural communities.”

The report placed Westmoreland County, along with Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette and Washington, in the metropolitan category. Among Southwestern Pennsylvania counties, the study considered Greene, Indiana and Somerset as rural.

Overall, 40 percent of Pennsylvania children in rural and small towns are covered through Medicaid.

See the full report here .

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kevinjzwick.