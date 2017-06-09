Road closures set for Westmoreland County Airshow
Updated 8 hours ago
Several roads around Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be closed to traffic before and during the 2017 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, which is slated for June 24 and 25 at the Unity facility.
According to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, the closures include Route 981 between Henry and Schmucker roads, Airport Road from Route 981 to Earhart Road, Earhart Road from Airport Road to St. Xavier Road, and Haines Road from Airport Road to Sessi Road.
The authority said the closures are needed to ensure public safety during high-speed aerobatic jet operations. They will be in effect: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. June 22; 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 5 p.m. June 23; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and 25.
Unity supervisors also agreed to close Excela Health Drive, between Arnold Palmer and Medical Park drives, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 24 and 25, while spectators are leaving the airport at the end of each day's show.