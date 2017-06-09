Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Road closures set for Westmoreland County Airshow

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Lawson Miller, 6, of Canonsburg flies his toy airplane as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds pass overhead during the second day of the Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County International Air Show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township on Sunday, May 22, 2016.

Updated 8 hours ago

Several roads around Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be closed to traffic before and during the 2017 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, which is slated for June 24 and 25 at the Unity facility.

According to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, the closures include Route 981 between Henry and Schmucker roads, Airport Road from Route 981 to Earhart Road, Earhart Road from Airport Road to St. Xavier Road, and Haines Road from Airport Road to Sessi Road.

The authority said the closures are needed to ensure public safety during high-speed aerobatic jet operations. They will be in effect: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. June 22; 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 5 p.m. June 23; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and 25.

Unity supervisors also agreed to close Excela Health Drive, between Arnold Palmer and Medical Park drives, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 24 and 25, while spectators are leaving the airport at the end of each day's show.

Related Content
New traffic patterns to greet attendees of Westmore­land County air show
Fans who attend next month's Shop 'n Save Westmore­land County Airshow will find a high-flying spectacle waiting at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport — as ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.