Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Traffic restriction ahead on Nike Site Road

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A lane restriction is set to begin 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday on a section of Nike Site Road (Route 4025) in Penn Township, between the North Huntingdon township line and Route 130.

The restriction will allow crews from Tresco Paving Corp. to remove some trees and trim others in preparation for resurfacing the road. The work is expected to continue through July 14.

The stretch of Route 4025 between routes 130 and 993 is among more than 20 state road segments in Westmoreland County that are to receive fresh pavement, according to PennDOT.

Among other state projects, a deck replacement is underway on a span crossing Little Sewickley Creek on Lowber Road in Sewickley Township. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic. Completion is targeted for Aug. 25.

The week beginning Monday, PennDOT's Westmoreland crews plan to conduct edge paving on Route 1061 in Salem, bridge cleaning on Route 30 in Hempfield, inlet replacement on Giffin Drive in Unity, leveling on Ross Mountain Park and Nature Run roads in Ligonier Township and crack sealing on Labelle Vue Road in Allegheny Township.

Shoulder cutting is slated on Sandy Hill Road in Penn Township and on Edna, Penn Manor and Brush Creek roads in Hempfield.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.