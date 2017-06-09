Traffic restriction ahead on Nike Site Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lane restriction is set to begin 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday on a section of Nike Site Road (Route 4025) in Penn Township, between the North Huntingdon township line and Route 130.

The restriction will allow crews from Tresco Paving Corp. to remove some trees and trim others in preparation for resurfacing the road. The work is expected to continue through July 14.

The stretch of Route 4025 between routes 130 and 993 is among more than 20 state road segments in Westmoreland County that are to receive fresh pavement, according to PennDOT.

Among other state projects, a deck replacement is underway on a span crossing Little Sewickley Creek on Lowber Road in Sewickley Township. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic. Completion is targeted for Aug. 25.

The week beginning Monday, PennDOT's Westmoreland crews plan to conduct edge paving on Route 1061 in Salem, bridge cleaning on Route 30 in Hempfield, inlet replacement on Giffin Drive in Unity, leveling on Ross Mountain Park and Nature Run roads in Ligonier Township and crack sealing on Labelle Vue Road in Allegheny Township.

Shoulder cutting is slated on Sandy Hill Road in Penn Township and on Edna, Penn Manor and Brush Creek roads in Hempfield.