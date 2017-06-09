Jeep passenger dies in Route 66 collision with truck near Delmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A passenger in a Jeep was killed Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Washington Township police said.

The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after medics and firefighters responded to the crash, which occurred around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 66 and Paradise Drive.

Route 66 was closed in both directions for more than five hours while police conducted their investigation.

Washington Township Police Chief Scott Slagle said the driver of a southbound vehicle on Route 66 apparently crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles.

A truck from Drew's Mowing Service was smashed into the front driver's-side of the Jeep sport utility vehicle. Both vehicles landed at the edge of a ditch alongside the driveway of K.T. Grant Inc.

The equipment bed of the truck was separated and came to rest alongside Route 66, where skid marks began further up in the southbound lanes.

Two children were flown to UPMC Children's, an adult was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and another was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

The occupants of at least one vehicle reportedly were trapped for a time, a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said.

State police assisted at the scene.