Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Workshop planned for handling finances for elderly relatives

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 4:21 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Catholic Charities will offer a free workshop next week to help people who handle finances for elderly relatives.

“Managing Your Loved One's Money in Times of Need” will be held June 14 at the Bishop Connare Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg.

Registration starts at 11:15 a.m., and the workshop will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The organization asks that people register ahead of time by contacting Mary Ellen Pellegrino, director of pro life and social ministry for Catholic Charities, at 724-552-2605 or mpellegrino@dioceseofgreensburg.org.

Shirley Makuta, a New Kensington-based attorney whose practice focuses on family and elder law, will be the featured speaker. She will discuss power of attorney documents and the pros and cons of handling another person's finances.

Dr. Paul Niemiec, director of counseling for Catholic Charities, will lead a discussion on how counseling can help families. Officials from the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration will be on hand to answer questions.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.