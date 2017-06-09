Workshop planned for handling finances for elderly relatives
Catholic Charities will offer a free workshop next week to help people who handle finances for elderly relatives.
“Managing Your Loved One's Money in Times of Need” will be held June 14 at the Bishop Connare Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg.
Registration starts at 11:15 a.m., and the workshop will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The organization asks that people register ahead of time by contacting Mary Ellen Pellegrino, director of pro life and social ministry for Catholic Charities, at 724-552-2605 or mpellegrino@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Shirley Makuta, a New Kensington-based attorney whose practice focuses on family and elder law, will be the featured speaker. She will discuss power of attorney documents and the pros and cons of handling another person's finances.
Dr. Paul Niemiec, director of counseling for Catholic Charities, will lead a discussion on how counseling can help families. Officials from the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration will be on hand to answer questions.