Small libraries in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania operate with meager resources

Jessica Beichler, a self-avowed book nerd, is in the perfect place for a book lover — a library.

Beichler, 36, of Trafford, has served as director of the Trafford Community Public Library since May after working in the non-profit world and interning at the Murrysville Community Library.

“I decided to become a professional librarian. It was very much the perfect fit,” Beichler said.

That “perfect fit” comes with a small library tucked in a first-floor room of Trafford's municipal building. It is jammed with shelves of books, audiobooks, DVDs and two computers — not unlike some other libraries in the county.

The Trafford library has one paid employee — Beichler — and she only works about 25 hours a week.

To keep the library open 35 hours a week, volunteers are a necessity, not a luxury.

“Filling the extra hours with volunteers is the challenge,” Beichler said.

Trafford's predicament is not unusual for small libraries in the county, many of which operate with only one or two employees, said Cesare Muccari, executive director of the Westmoreland Library Network .

“It's a financial challenge for these libraries,” that often also have to rely on volunteers to keep the doors open, said Muccari, whose network of 24 member public libraries serve more than 108,000 registered borrowers.

“Money is always an issue,” Beichler acknowledged. “You have to learn to do more with less.”

Learning to operate without an abundance of resources is common among libraries in Pennsylvania, where nearly three-quarters of the 456 public libraries statewide are considered small, according to a 2013 report from the Institute of Museum and Library Services , a Washington, D.C. trade organization. Size designation is based on the population those libraries serve.

The state has many small and rural libraries operating on budgets of less than $100,000, said Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association , a statewide trade association.

“They are the community pillars that support everything, but they rely on a combination of local, county and state funding as well as donations, foundation support and fundraisers” to remain operating, Buker said.

The lack of funding and resources became too much of a challenge for West Newton Woman's Club, which had operated the West Newton Public Library for more than 70 years before it closed in May 2012 because it no longer had the volunteers or money to keep the doors open. It remained closed until February 2013, when a group of volunteers and the community organized to reopen the 11,000-item library.

But it's not all about the lack of money for those small libraries, Muccari said. Small libraries not only lack sufficient staff but also lack resources in terms of technology. Because of the lack of resources, the librarian must multi-task as the information technology specialist as well, Muccari said.

“It's a different ballgame for those libraries. They (librarians) have to be a jack of all trades,” Muccari said.

The Westmoreland Library Network did not initially accept the West Newton library into its organization, so it functioned as its own lending library until it could rejoin the network about two years later.

About nine of the network's member libraries fall into that category of lacking resources, including New Alexandria, Sewickley, Trafford and West Newton, Muccari said.

The county's library network has been “a fantastic resource” for small libraries like Trafford's, Beichler said.

“There's no way I could provide the books (the network) can provide for the patrons,” she said.

Getting people involved with the library is so important to its survival, Beichler said.

“We do more than checkout books,” she said. “This can be a community resource. If they don't feel the library has value, they won't donate.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.