Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Search for new N. Huntingdon chief on hold
Joe Napsha | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The search for a new police chief in North Huntingdon, to replace one fired about 10 months ago, remains on hold until the township hires a new manager.

Finding a replacement for former chief Andrew Lisiecki, who was fired in September 2016, will be postponed until a manager is hired to replace John Shepherd, who left the township at the end of May to take a similar position in New Jersey, Commissioner Anthony Martino, president of the board of commissioners, said this week.

North Huntingdon hired an employment consultant who has sifted through the resumes of about 50 candidates and identified about seven candidates who had met the criteria the township listed in an advertisement for the job, said Commissioner Mike Faccenda Jr.

Michael Turley, the township's assistant manager under Shepherd, is administering the government's day-to-day operations.

Lt. Mahinske, the police department's ranking officer, has run the department since Lisiecki's firing. Mahinske, who has been on the force since 1978, has said he is interested in applying for the chief's job and Martino has said he is interested in initially looking at internal candidates to fill the post.

The delay is not tied to any resolution in Lisiecki's federal lawsuit challenging his firing on the grounds that it violated his constitutional rights.

Lisiecki's suit seeks more than $300,000 from the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him – Martino, David Herold, Darryl Bertani and Faccenda.

Greensburg attorney John Noble was appointed by U.S. Judge David Cercone to preside over a non-binding mediation session, which was to have been completed by July 17.

However, scheduling conflicts prevented the attorneys from being able to conduct the mediation session and they requested an extension of the deadline, said Lisiecki's attorney, Timothy O'Brien of Pittsburgh. A mediation session has not been scheduled, O'Brien said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.