Quecreek Mine rescue: 'It was a second chance on life'
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bill Arnold, executive director of the Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation, welcomes guests, and talks about the collaboration that went into saving the men, during the 15 year anniversary of the nine miners that were rescued from the Quecreek Mine, at his farm, the site of the Quecreek Mine rescue, in Somerset, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Joseph Sbaffoni, former director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mine Safety, speaks about the rescue, and the changes in mine safety that have since taken place, during the 15 year anniversary of the nine miners that were rescued from the Quecreek Mine, at Quecreek Mine Rescue Site in Somerset, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Governor Mark Schweiker speaks about the determination that it took, and the conviction that they were gong to do everything possible to bring the miners out alive, during the 15 year anniversary of the nine miners that were rescued from the Quecreek Mine, at Quecreek Mine Rescue Site in Somerset, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Tom Foy, one of the nine rescued miners, tearfully remembers the excitement of getting out of the mine, during the 15 year anniversary of the Quecreek Mine Rescue, at the rescue site in Somerset, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Tom Foy, one of the nine rescued miners, relaxes against the drill bit that helped to save his life during the 15-year anniversary of the Quecreek Mine Rescue on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the rescue site in Somerset.
Former miners John Phillippi (left) and Tom Foy, two of the nine rescued Quecreek miners, catch up Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the rescue site in Somerset during the 15-year anniversary of the Quecreek Mine Rescue
Governor Mark Schweiker (left), catches up with miners John Phillippe, and Tom Foy, two of the rescued miners, during the 15 year anniversary of the nine miners that were rescued from the Quecreek Mine, at Quecreek Mine Rescue Site in Somerset, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Melisa Phillippi walked her 6-year-old granddaughter, Hayley, around the Quecreek Mine Rescue site where her husband, John, had been among the nine miners rescued 15 years earlier. Their son, also a coal miner, was with them.

“She said, ‘Is there any way they can make the mine safer for my daddy?'” Melisa said. “And I can say, ‘Because Pappy got stuck down there, they made it safer.'”

The Phillippi family was part of the anniversary celebration at the rescue site in Lincoln Township, Somerset County Thursday, when some of the first responders gathered with local officials and a few of the miners to remember how hundreds worked together with the eyes of a nation upon them to rescue all nine men trapped 240 feet underground.

The Quecreek mine began to flood July 24, 2002, when miners accidentally broke through into an abandoned shaft they didn't know about. Nine were trapped underground for four days with their only contact through tapping on a 6-inch-wide air shaft drilled down to them in the initial hours, or tapping on the mine ceiling when the air shaft was temporarily flooded.

All nine were rescued early on the morning of July 28 through a 30-inch-wide rescue shaft.

“It's a real nice thing to come back and see this site, to bring my granddaughter and son, and to see a lot of the people who helped,” John Phillippi said. “It was a second chance on life.”

Former Gov. Mark Schweiker recalled walking through the doors of the Sipesville Fire Hall – which Bill Arnold, owner of the farm where the rescue took place, added to a small museum at the site when the old fire hall was demolished – to talk to the miners' families and give them updates as the rescue effort progressed.

“No one was using the word ‘optimistic,' but we did look each and every one of (the families) in the eyes and say we were prepared to do everything we could,” Schweiker said.

Many speakers at Thursday's event talked about how Somerset County residents and first responders came together with state and federal officials to make the rescue possible, including finding and escorting drilling equipment from West Virginia and fabricating replacement parts and tools. The incident happened so soon after September 11 and the crash of Flight 93 about 10 miles away that emotions were still raw.

“This was an opportunity for Pennsylvania and the nation to come together to say we can make a difference,” Arnold said. “We didn't know how, and it took a lot longer than we thought, but we did some pretty amazing things because nobody had any other agenda in mind but to help these guys in trouble. ... It's something I'll always cherish.”

“We had the commitment that this was going to be a rescue, not a recovery,” said Joseph Sbaffoni, the retired director of the Bureau of Mine Safety. “It saved nine miners; brought them back to their families. But it also set a tone in Pennsylvania and throughout the country in terms of mine safety.”

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said that after Quecreek, the state reformed how it makes mine rules and safety regulations and committed to collecting and digitizing decades of old mine maps so incidents like the flood wouldn't occur again. Arnold told of one visitor to Quecreek, a Chilean journalist who also covered the rescue of 33 miners trapped underground there in 2010, who said the rescue efforts and technology made at Quecreek set the tone and made the Chilean miners' rescue possible.

“We had something that could very easily have been a tragedy, and instead we're celebrating,” said David Hess, who was secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection at the time.

“To be anguish-free is a wonderful feeling,” Schweiker said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

