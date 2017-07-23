Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Irwin man uses father's Chevy to pick up food bank donations

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Joe Canada, of Irwin, volunteers for a Westmoreland County Food Bank pickup at the Wal-Mart in Belle Vernon on Friday, July 21, 2017.

His father's 1984 Chevy van holds a special place in Joe Canada's heart.

So when the Irwin man inherited the vehicle but didn't have space to keep it, he didn't want to just sell it to someone who would scrap it. He hit on the idea of donating the van to a charity.

Since his cousin, Jennifer Miller, is development director for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, he offered it to the nonprofit in 2009 with one condition.

"The only one thing I asked was that I get to drive it once a week, doing whatever you want me to do," he said.

Since then, Canada, 69, has been driving the van to pick up food donated by area retailers.

"There's nothing more rewarding, in my heart, than to help other people and keep part of my past," he said.

While the food bank has large trucks to collect donations, it didn't have a van, said Kevin Povich, director of operations.

Adding one — along with Canada — to its operations has allowed the food bank to pick up donations that aren't large enough to justify sending a truck, making it a win-win for everyone, he said.

"Joe gets to drive his van, and we get to the reap the benefits of it," Povich said.

The food bank in May named Canada its volunteer of the year both for the van and the hours he has put in. In addition to picking up donations with the van, he serves as volunteer coordinator for the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser.

The food bank has about 7,000 volunteers who donated more than 98,000 hours in 2015.

Canada worked at the Fisher Body and General Motors Pittsburgh Metal Stamping Division in West Mifflin for 34 years. He technically bought the van through a company program that allowed employees to buy vehicles used by plant executives and security once the vehicles had about 3,000 miles on them.

His father took ownership of the van after six months, he said.

"Dad paid me back, so he actually paid for it," Canada said.

His father used it mainly for golf outings where he and about 10 childhood friends from the Connellsville area attended the annual Knights of Columbus state golf tournament, Canada said.

As his father got older, Canada took over the driving duties and enjoyed listening to them talk about their lives during the trips.

"We had so much fun," he said.

Driving the van to Belle Vernon on Fridays to pick up food donations from Wal-Mart, Giant Eagle, Aldi and from the Shop 'n Save in Youngwood "keeps me connected" to those memories, he said.

While the van was his initial motive for volunteering, the work itself has drawn him in and he'd keep doing it even if the food bank replaced the van, Canada said.

"I feel like it's making a difference," he said. "People are getting fed."

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.