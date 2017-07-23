Irwin man uses father's Chevy to pick up food bank donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

His father's 1984 Chevy van holds a special place in Joe Canada's heart.

So when the Irwin man inherited the vehicle but didn't have space to keep it, he didn't want to just sell it to someone who would scrap it. He hit on the idea of donating the van to a charity.

Since his cousin, Jennifer Miller, is development director for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, he offered it to the nonprofit in 2009 with one condition.

"The only one thing I asked was that I get to drive it once a week, doing whatever you want me to do," he said.

Since then, Canada, 69, has been driving the van to pick up food donated by area retailers.

"There's nothing more rewarding, in my heart, than to help other people and keep part of my past," he said.

While the food bank has large trucks to collect donations, it didn't have a van, said Kevin Povich, director of operations.

Adding one — along with Canada — to its operations has allowed the food bank to pick up donations that aren't large enough to justify sending a truck, making it a win-win for everyone, he said.

"Joe gets to drive his van, and we get to the reap the benefits of it," Povich said.

The food bank in May named Canada its volunteer of the year both for the van and the hours he has put in. In addition to picking up donations with the van, he serves as volunteer coordinator for the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser.

The food bank has about 7,000 volunteers who donated more than 98,000 hours in 2015.

Canada worked at the Fisher Body and General Motors Pittsburgh Metal Stamping Division in West Mifflin for 34 years. He technically bought the van through a company program that allowed employees to buy vehicles used by plant executives and security once the vehicles had about 3,000 miles on them.

His father took ownership of the van after six months, he said.

"Dad paid me back, so he actually paid for it," Canada said.

His father used it mainly for golf outings where he and about 10 childhood friends from the Connellsville area attended the annual Knights of Columbus state golf tournament, Canada said.

As his father got older, Canada took over the driving duties and enjoyed listening to them talk about their lives during the trips.

"We had so much fun," he said.

Driving the van to Belle Vernon on Fridays to pick up food donations from Wal-Mart, Giant Eagle, Aldi and from the Shop 'n Save in Youngwood "keeps me connected" to those memories, he said.

While the van was his initial motive for volunteering, the work itself has drawn him in and he'd keep doing it even if the food bank replaced the van, Canada said.

"I feel like it's making a difference," he said. "People are getting fed."

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.