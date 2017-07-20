Jeannette man's appeal in fatal arson case filed 15 years too late, prosecutors say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The appeal filed earlier this year for a former Jeannette man serving three life sentences for killing his wife and two young children by setting fire to their home more than two decades ago was filed 15 years too late and should be dismissed, according to Westmoreland County prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro filed court documents Wednesday that argued the appeal by James Young should have been filed two months after the National Fire Protection Agency developed new guidelines on how to investigate arsons in late 2001.

Those revised guidelines were the basis for a conclusion a defense-hired expert reached in Young's case earlier this year that suggested the 1993 house fire that killed his 26-year-old wife, Gina Marie, stepson Shaun Holden, 3, and Joshua, the couple's 7-month-old baby, was not arson.

Young was convicted in 1995 of three counts of first-degree murder for setting the fatal blaze.

Ciaramitaro argued that the science used by the defense in its appeal was available when Young filed a previous appeal in 2001. As a result, the prosecution contends Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani cannot rule on the appeal and asked that it be dismissed.

“The (appeals) court does not have jurisdiction to hear the present claims nor would they change the outcome of a trial if it were granted,” Ciaramitaro wrote.

Attorneys with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project filed the appeal for Young, claiming a private fire investigator used new science to determine the fire at the 14th Street home in Jeannette was not intentionally set and that there was no proof an accelerant was used to start the blaze.

Young maintained at trial and during his more than two decades of incarceration that he did not set fire to the home as his family slept. Trial testimony revealed that investigators found gasoline cans outside the house and traces of fuel were detected in the baby's diaper. Police claimed an arson dog detected evidence that an accelerant was used to start the blaze.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.